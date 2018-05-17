NCIS: New Orleans Showrunner Is Out after Harassment Allegations

The NCIS: New Orleans showrunner who was dogged by allegations of sexual harassment will no longer be running the show.

EW has confirmed that Brad Kern has been demoted to a consultant with no producer title. Chris Silber, who’s been on the show since 2015, will take over as showrunner.

Salon first reported the news.

Last winter, Kern was accused of making inappropriate remarks about female employees — especially mothers. He also is alleged to have mocked African-Americans and supposedly removed one actress from the show because he found her “unf—able.” In response, CBS released this statement: “We were aware of these allegations when they took place in 2016, and took them very seriously. Both complaints were acted upon immediately with investigations and subsequent disciplinary action. While we were not able to corroborate all of the allegations, we took this action to address behavior and management style, and have received no further complaints since this was implemented.”

NCIS: New Orleans, which stars Scott Bakula, is one of the 10 most popular shows on CBS.