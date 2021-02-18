Another NCIS spinoff, NCIS: Hawaii, is in early development

NCIS: New Orleans Will End After 7 Seasons on CBS

Vanessa Ferlito as Special Agent Tammy Gregorio, Scott Bakula as Special Agent Dwayne Pride, and Necar Zadegan as Special Agent Hannah Khoury

It's time for NCIS fans to say goodbye to New Orleans.

NCIS: New Orleans will conclude with its seventh season, PEOPLE confirmed Wednesday. The series finale will air in May, after 155 episodes of the crime procedural.

The NCIS spinoff made its debut in 2014, and stars Scott Bakula, Rob Kerkovich, Daryl Mitchell, Necar Zadegan, Vanessa Ferlito, Charles Michael Davis, Chelsea Field and CCH Pounder.

"Sad to end our love affair with this phenomenal city but so grateful for all the friends we made along the way," Bakula, 66, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "I will miss the music. Big thank you to CBS for seven years."

Image zoom Rob Kerkovich as Forensic Agent Sebastian Lund, Vanessa Ferlito as Special Agent Tammy Gregorio, and Scott Bakula as Special Agent Dwayne Pride | Credit: CBS

Executive producers include Bakula, Jan Nash, Christopher Silber, Chad Gomez Creasey¸ Ron McGhee, Stephanie Sengupta, and Mark Harmon.

News of the series' end comes just one day after news broke that a new NCIS spinoff is in the works — NCIS: Hawaii.

The new series comes from many of the same creators as NCIS: New Orleans, including showrunner Silber and Nash, who will again executive produce. SEAL Team supervising producer Matt Bosack is also attached to executive produce the series, The Hollywood Reporter reported Tuesday.

The Hawaii spinoff is early development but hasn't yet been given the green light, PEOPLE confirmed.

The original NCIS is now in its 18th season. Its first spinoff, NCIS: Los Angeles, debuted in 2009.