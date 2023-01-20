'NCIS: Los Angeles' to End Series with Season 14, Finale to Air on May 14

The first and longest-running NCIS spinoff has finally approached the finish line.

NCIS: Los Angeles will be ending at the end of its current 14th season, CBS announced Friday, informing fans that the finale will air May 14.

"For 14 seasons, NCIS: Los Angeles has been a stalwart of our lineup with characters who were a joy to watch," Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. "It's no surprise this show succeeded as a global franchise. From Day 1, the cast, producers and crew were amazing Network/Studios partners, and their teamwork, talent and spirit vividly came through on the screen."

She continued: "We are so grateful for the collaboration and remarkable run of these treasured members of our CBS family, and plan to give them the big sendoff they and their fans deserve."

Sara Mally/CBS

Executive producer and showrunner R. Scott Gemmill added, "Our crew has grown to be a true family, and their hard work and dedication has been fundamental to our success year after year...to our loyal viewers who loved our characters and followed their journeys, thank you. We look forward to delivering an end to the series that is both satisfying and does justice to these beloved characters."

LL Cool J, who plays Senior Special Agent Sam Hanna in the long-running crime drama, took to Instagram to give his thoughts on the upcoming finale.

"This NCIS Crossover was a huge success!! Thank you to all our millions of fans around the world!! Some of our best ratings in years. After 14 seasons, this is the perfect time to end @ncisla on top of our game!!!" he wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The spinoff, which premiered in 2009, netted a total of 322 episodes, hitting a rare 300-episode milestone with last year's season finale.