'NCIS: Los Angeles' to End Series with Season 14, Finale to Air on May 14

The long-running drama, which notched 300 episodes in 2022, will officially end with a May 14 series finale on CBS

By Wendy Geller
Published on January 20, 2023 10:52 PM
“Work & Family” – NCIS investigates after two men are blown up by their own explosives while attempting to break into a military base. Also, Callen wants to take the next step with Anna, and Sam moves in with his father, Raymond (Richard Gant), on the 300th episode of the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured (L-R): Chris O'Donnell (Special Agent G. Callen) and LL COOL J (Special Agent Sam Hanna). Photo Credit: CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
Photo: CBS

The first and longest-running NCIS spinoff has finally approached the finish line.

NCIS: Los Angeles will be ending at the end of its current 14th season, CBS announced Friday, informing fans that the finale will air May 14.

"For 14 seasons, NCIS: Los Angeles has been a stalwart of our lineup with characters who were a joy to watch," Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. "It's no surprise this show succeeded as a global franchise. From Day 1, the cast, producers and crew were amazing Network/Studios partners, and their teamwork, talent and spirit vividly came through on the screen."

She continued: "We are so grateful for the collaboration and remarkable run of these treasured members of our CBS family, and plan to give them the big sendoff they and their fans deserve."

“Survival of the Fittest” – When a Marine falls ill during a training mission due to an attack by a genetic weapon, the NCIS must track down the person responsible for unleashing it. Also, Deeks struggles with balancing work and home life when Rosa comes down with the flu, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Nov. 20 (10:30-11:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+* Pictured (L-R): Chris O'Donnell (Special Agent G. Callen) and LL COOL J (Special Agent Sam Hanna). Photo: Sara Mally/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Sara Mally/CBS

Executive producer and showrunner R. Scott Gemmill added, "Our crew has grown to be a true family, and their hard work and dedication has been fundamental to our success year after year...to our loyal viewers who loved our characters and followed their journeys, thank you. We look forward to delivering an end to the series that is both satisfying and does justice to these beloved characters."

LL Cool J, who plays Senior Special Agent Sam Hanna in the long-running crime drama, took to Instagram to give his thoughts on the upcoming finale.

"This NCIS Crossover was a huge success!! Thank you to all our millions of fans around the world!! Some of our best ratings in years. After 14 seasons, this is the perfect time to end @ncisla on top of our game!!!" he wrote.

The spinoff, which premiered in 2009, netted a total of 322 episodes, hitting a rare 300-episode milestone with last year's season finale.

