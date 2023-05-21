'NCIS: Los Angeles' Ends with Hopeful New Beginnings for All: 'Ready for Your Next Adventure?'

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Sunday's series finale of NCIS: Los Angeles.

After 14 seasons of special projects and undercover operations, the agents on NCIS: Los Angeles have officially reached the end of the line — and the start of their next adventure.

The second half of the two part-finale titled "New Beginnings" was full of hope and promise for the future for all of the agents: Grisha Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and Anna (Bar Paly) got their long-awaited wedding, fan-favorite couple Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah) and Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) discovered they have baby on the way, and Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) and Callen received a postnuptial new assignment, thanks to a pseudo-return from none other than Henrietta "Hetty" Lange (Linda Hunt).

Part 2 of "New Beginnings" kicked off where part 1 ended last Sunday, with Callen and Sam getting shot at in the parking garage.

ATF previously called the team for help after an undercover agent disappeared while working an arms case. After the agent — Newsome (Randy Couture) — resurfaced, he agreed to have Kensi and Deeks to stay on "overwatch" while he went back undercover. His true allegiances, however, remained unclear, and Kensi and Deeks were left wondering whether he was dirty.

After Callen and Sam escape the parking garage shootout just fine, they met up once more with Admiral Hollace Kilbride's (Gerald McRaney) friendly old arms dealer pal Nina (Lesley Boone), who had an offshore account the team needed to access in order to see who was responsible for moving the illegal arms.

So, Nina and Sam (undercover as "Switch") distracted the bad guys while Callen searched the premises for an "air gap computer" which, if they could only locate it, would allow the team to see the necessary money transfers.

Deeks, however, was growing tired of being stuck overwatch, and he convinced Kensi they needed to move closer to get a better look at things. So, while Kensi snuck ahead for an improved vantage point, Deeks ran interference, running up to the home's gate to pretend he lost his "pet python."

Callen, for his part, successfully located the computer and was able to see that the Argentinian government was connected to the illegal arms, giving Kensi and Deeks the green light to secure the weapons.

Turns out, Agent Newsome wasn't dirty, after all.

Final resolutions started to take shape as Agent Roundtree (Caleb Castille) picked up his little sister from the medical school interview he dropped her off at during last week's episode, telling her that their lawyer thought they should take the settlement offered in their case involving the LAPD.

As for Callen, he arrived home to find Anna and her father Arkady (Vyto Ruginis) continuing to argue over the seating chart for their wedding.

Stepping outside with Anna, Callen told his fiancée he "wants to marry her now," revealing that he'd invited their closest friends and family to join them at city hall later that same evening.

Sonja Flemming/CBS

"At the end of the day, this is about you and me," he told her.

"Can I wear my dress?" Anna asked.

"Absolutely," he said.

And Callen and Anna weren't the only two getting a new beginning either — as Kensi scrambled to get ready for her friends' wedding, she got a call from her doctor (on last week's episode, she thought she had food poisoning from Deeks' cooking).

"I'm sorry, what?" Kensi repeated, still on the phone.

"You OK? What's going on? Who was that? Baby, talk to me," Deeks pleaded.

An emotional Kensi took Deeks' face in her hands to share the news that would change their lives forever: "We're having a baby."

Given their struggles with infertility, Deeks was equal parts shocked and overjoyed as he told their adopted daughter Rosa (Natalia Del Riego): "You're going to be a big sister."

"You're pregnant?" a beaming Rosa asked Kensi as Kensi nodded, pulling her daughter and her husband into a hug.

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Ahead of the wedding, Callen and Sam also shared a sentimental moment by the court house elevators.

"Thank you for being my best man," Callen said to Sam.

"Honored to do so," Sam responded.

"I would not be here today if it wasn't for you," Callen continued.

"No, you would not," Sam joked.

While Sam tried to keep the situation light, Callen was ultimately able to get his longtime friend to be honest.

Sonja Flemming/CBS

"I'm just kidding. I wouldn't be here either," Sam admitted.

"I love you, man," Callen concluded.

"I know," Sam quipped before adding, "I love you, too."

Then, surrounded by their friends and family, Callen and Anna officially said "I do" and even Hetty found a way to make an appearance on the big day.

After the ceremony, while the group happily mingled, a mysterious man arrived to give Callen a letter from the former Operations Manager.

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Hetty sent her congratulations and well wishes for the new couple, and also included two plane tickets to Morocco for Callen and Sam for a "side project" she claimed she needed help with.

With Anna's blessing, Callen and Sam took off for their next adventure, only to be surprised in Morocco not by Hetty, but instead familiar face Nell Jones (Renée Felice Smith).

"Let's just say Hetty got herself into a bit of a pickle. I'm here to get her out," Nell revealed. "Unfortunately it's proven a little more challenging than I anticipated, so I figured my team could use some help."

Nell's team consisted of some other familiar faces, too: Nate Getz (Peter Cambor) and Vostanik Sabatino (Erik Palladino).

"You ready for your next adventure?" Nell asked Callen and Sam.

The camera paned to everyone's faces as they smiled, contemplating their next chapter.

"Yeah," said Callen, looking at Sam. "This is gonna be fun."