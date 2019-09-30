NCIS: Los Angeles Fans Celebrate Harm and Mac's Reunion 14 Years After JAG Ended

Image zoom CBS

Sunday’s season premiere of NCIS: Los Angeles featured a blast from the past: Fourteen years after JAG came to an end, Harm and Mac reunited.

David James Elliott and Catherine Bell reprised their roles as former colleagues and ex-lovers, Navy Capt. Harmon “Harm” Rabb Jr. and Marine Lt. Col. Sarah “Mac” Mackenzie.

According to Entertainment Tonight, in “Let Fate Decide,” the beloved characters first came face-to-face in a deserted parking garage, initially exchanging awkward pleasantries before Mac brought Harm into a deep embrace.

A reunion 9 years in the making. #NCISLA pic.twitter.com/vPzCbfbvnj — NCIS LA (@NCISLA) September 30, 2019

Later in the episode, the estranged couple, once engaged to be married, had a heart-to-heart about what wrong with their relationship.

“It’s been nine years, Harm,” Mac said. “Why?”

“We never gave it a shot, a real try,” she continued. “Never put our all into it because we were scared to. Don’t worry, I’m not standing here in front of you asking you to be with me. I just want us to acknowledge why we’re here tonight as colleagues and not husband and wife.”

Harm conceded. “What are we doing?” he asked her, to which she responded: “I don’t know, but we’re way past letting fate decide.”

Fans celebrated the reunion on Twitter as the episode aired.

“So so glad #NCISLA is back,” tweeted one viewer. “The addition of Harm and Mac makes it even better!”

Another pointed out the chemistry between the two, tweeting, “You just cannot manufacture that type of on-screen chemistry between two characters. Almost 20 years later and it’s still there between Harm and Mac. @DJamesElliott and @reallycb are just perfect together in any scene #NCISLA.”

Elliott’s return comprises a multi-episode arc while Bell’s only appearance, for now, was in Sunday’s premiere, ET reports. Still, the actress recently told the outlet that she “loved reprising this role” and “would certainly be open to doing more.”

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on CBS.