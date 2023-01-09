'NCIS: Hawai'i' 's Vanessa Lachey Sheds Proud Tears for Historic Role, Teases Chemistry with Wilmer Valderrama

"I love that I get to be the one to be the first female lead [of an NCIS franchise]," Lachey told the hosts of The Talk on Monday ahead of a three-hour crossover event on CBS

By
Published on January 9, 2023 01:35 PM

Vanessa Lachey has immense gratitude for her role on NCIS: Hawai'i.

The franchise's first female lead teared up while sharing a bit about her time on the show — ahead of the first franchise-wise crossover event. In a conversation on The Talk Monday, the 42-year-old actress walked onto the stage with tears in her eyes.

"I wasn't gonna get emotional, but you said I made history and I never really thought about that," she said. "I love that I get to be the one to be the first female lead. So, a massive thank you to CBS studios and CBS networks."

Lachey also spoke fondly of her NCIS costar Wilmer Valderrama — and teased their chemistry in the upcoming three-hour special. In their first crossover, the plot foreshadowed a possible romantic connection between the agents.

NCIS: Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant and Wilmer Valderrama as Special Agent Nicholas Nick Torres.
Robert Voets/CBS via Getty

Off screen, though, Lachey says she and the 42-year-old That '70s Show alum "ended up becoming like brother and sister throughout the decades." Looking back on how she and Valderrama met early in their careers, she added, "I'm so grateful for that because when you run into the same people, I'm so grateful that we were just friends and nothing ever transpired to mess up the friendship."

The reason there seems to be a spark? Valderrama and Lachey have brainstormed something deeper than what's in the script.

"I've known him for so long, but we wanted to give the storyline a little something, so him and I secretly came up with this backstory," she said, though Lachey is keeping her lips sealed on that backstory for now.

Vanessa Lachey.
Robert Voets/CBS via Getty

The NCIS universe crossover will feature stars from NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai'i as they all pay respect to a retiring professor. When that professor ends up dead, though, the team isn't so sure that their former mentor died by suicide. What ensues is a dangerous, three-hour hunt that brings all of the agents together to unmask the truth — and the culprit will go to any lengths to stop them.

Of filming with the entire NCIS crew, Lachey added, "It was just like one big happy family."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Talk's NCIS crossover special airs Monday at 2 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT on CBS and is available to stream on Paramount+. The three-hour NCIS crossover event kicks off Monday night at 8 p.m. ET (cable subscribers can watch the event live on CBS, and Paramount+ Premium subscribers will be able to live stream the event through their local CBS affiliate station).

Related Articles
The O.C.
Mischa Barton Joins 'O.C.' Costars Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke to Rewatch Marissa's Death: 'So Hard'
Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo
Kelly Rizzo Remembers 'Brilliant, Adorable' Husband Bob Saget 1 Year After He Died: 'I Miss His Sweetness'
90 Day Fiance's Loren Thinks Her Water Broke in New Sneak Peek
'90 Day' 's Loren & Alexei React to Her Parents Saying Israel Move Could Jeopardize Their Parental Rights
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 15: Erika Girardi and Lisa Rinna attend the opening night of 2019 BravoCon at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Erika Girardi Says Lisa Rinna Is 'the G.O.A.T.' After 'RHOBH' Departure: 'I Am Going to Miss' Her
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna attend the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival: World Premiere of "80 For Brady" at Palm Springs High School on January 06, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Getty Images)
Harry Hamlin Says Wife Lisa Rinna Made the 'Right Decision' to Leave 'RHOBH' : 'She Elevated the Show'
Stephen "Twitch" Boss
Allison Holker Remembers Stephen 'tWitch' Boss as a 'True Beacon of Light' in Emotional Tribute Video
Kenya Moore Tearfully Says She Felt 'Stifled' and Had to Be a 'Certain Type of Wife'
Kenya Moore Says She Felt 'Stifled' and Had to Be a 'Certain Type of Wife' to Marc Daly Before Divorce
Andrew Walker; Melissa Joan Hart; Jonathan Bennett
Christmas Con Is Heading to Kansas City in June! Andrew Walker, Melissa Joan Hart, Jonathan Bennett to Attend
Television personality Kate Gosselin on June 12, 2019
Kate Gosselin Might Be Game to Date Again After Her Kids Go to College: 'Never Say Never'
90 Day: Angela Confirms Worst Fears — and Threatens Divorce —After Finding Michael's 'Flirty' Instagram DMs
'90 Day' 's Angela Breaks Down Knowing Michael 'Was in My Bed' the Very Moment He Told Another Woman He Loved Her
Harry Hamlin (L) and Lisa Rinna attend the Amazon Prime Video post Emmy Awards party at Cecconi's on September 17, 2018 in West Hollywood, California
Harry Hamlin Said Lisa Rinna's Honesty on 'RHOBH' Got Her into 'a Lot of Trouble' Before Her Exit
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, October 14, 2022 -- Pictured: Lisa Rinna -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Lisa Rinna Is 'Grateful' as She Announces Exit from 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' After 8 Seasons
Ginny & Georgia Creator Reveals that Georgia Will Be a 'Whirlwind of Emotion' after Her Secret Was Revealed
'Ginny & Georgia' Creator Says Season 2 Cliffhanger 'Was Always the Plan' and Teases 'Conflict' in Season 3
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Kate Gosselin. Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, will make its series premiere, a two-hour special event, Wednesday, Jan. 4
Kate Gosselin on the Scary Injury That Forced Her 'Special Forces' Exit: 'I'm Still So Angry'
Harry Hamlin (L) and Lisa Rinna attend the Amazon Prime Video post Emmy Awards party at Cecconi's on September 17, 2018 in West Hollywood, California
Harry Hamlin Shares What He's Learned About Marriage After 25 Years with Lisa Rinna: 'We're Not Clingy'
Meri and Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Meri Brown Says 'Time Will Tell' If Kody Ever Comes Back to Her — but 'It's for Me to Decide'