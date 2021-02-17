NCIS Hawaii Spinoff in Development at CBS

NCIS was first launched in 2003, with spinoffs NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans debuting in 2009 and 2014 respectively

The NCIS franchise may be expanding once again.

A new iteration of the popular police procedural set in Hawaii is currently in development at CBS but not yet greenlit, PEOPLE confirms.

CBS Studios, the production company behind the NCIS franchise, declined to comment when contacted by PEOPLE.

According to Variety, the new show will follow a team of Naval criminal investigators who operate on the Hawaiian Islands.

NCIS: New Orleans showrunner Christopher Silber will serve in the same capacity on the Hawaii project, while Jan Nash — an executive producer on New Orleans — and SEAL Team supervising producer Matt Bosack are attached to executive produce the series, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

News of a Hawaii iteration of NCIS comes almost a year after the end of CBS' Hawaii Five-0 reboot.

According to Deadline, CBS Studios would likely use the production base on the islands previously built for Hawaii Five-0 in the new NCIS series.

NCIS was first launched in 2003, with Mark Harmon's Jethro Gibbs character being introduced in a two-episode arc on JAG.