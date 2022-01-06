NCIS, Chicago Fire Halt Production After COVID-19 Cases Are Confirmed

Production on two hit TV dramas was paused this week amid the surge of the Omicron variant.

On Wednesday, Deadline reported that NCIS was forced to pause production on season 19 after a positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Zone A. The production area includes the cast in addition to people on set interacting with them.

In related headlines, production on NCIS: Los Angeles has been pushed back to February amid the Omicron surge, per TV Line. Production for season 13 of the show was scheduled to resume this month. The delay is not expected to impact the on-air schedules for NCIS: Los Angeles or NCIS, TV Line added. Meanwhile, NCIS: Hawai'i will remain in production, the outlet added.

Alberto Rosende, Miranda Rae Mayo Credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Navigating the same situation, NBC is also delaying filming for Chicago Fire as of this week.

In a separate story, Deadline reported that the hit series suspended production Wednesday after a number of positive cases were confirmed among the staff and other close contacts. According to the outlet, fingers are crossed that production could resume as early as next week.

Reps for CBS and NBC did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment on the news.

As the new variant sweeps the nation, the film industry is also pausing projects out of an abundance of caution. On Tuesday, Sony confirmed to PEOPLE the release of the Marvel movie has been bumped back from Jan. 28 to April 1. On the news, Reuters cited concerns "about whether audiences will feel comfortable heading to theaters" amid the current surge of the Omicron variant.

covid 19 test Credit: Getty

Last week, the United States reported its single highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago. In the U.S., the spread of the Omicron variant is being attributed to the surge in cases.

According to The New York Times, the record-shattering COVID-19 daily case total exceeded 488,000 last Wednesday. The case numbers may be higher since many people are taking at-home tests and not necessarily reporting positive cases to public health departments.