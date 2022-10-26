'NCIS' ' Caleb Alexander Smith Marries 'Sports Illustrated' Host Lindsay McCormick at a French Château

The actor exchanged vows with Sports Illustrated host Lindsay McCormick at Château de Villette outside of Paris on Oct. 14: "It was such a magical evening."

By Emily Strohm
Published on October 26, 2022 01:00 PM
Lindsay McCormick and Caleb Alexander Smith wedding day
Photo: Lindsay McCormick and Caleb Alexander Smith. Photo: Thierry Joubert. Hair: Jessica Marie Artistry. Makeup: Amy De La Rosa

NCIS star Caleb Alexander Smith is married!

The actor exchanged vows with Sports Illustrated host Lindsay McCormick at Château de Villette outside of Paris on Oct. 14.

"We wanted the wedding to be more of a family vacation and a chance for our siblings and parents to really bond than a big party," says McCormick, adding, that the couple spread out their epic celebration over the span of a full week rather than have all the focus on 24 hours.

For her walk down the aisle, the bride — who co-hosts iHeart Media & Sports Illustrated's first business show, The Bag — wore a custom-fitted, turtleneck lace gown with an open back, pearl button accents, a long train and classic veil by Monique Lhuillier. Smith, who has appeared on ABC's The Catch and Brooklyn 99, opted for a bespoke midnight blue tuxedo by JB Clothiers.

Lindsay McCormick and Caleb Alexander Smith wedding day
Lindsay McCormick and Caleb Alexander Smith. Photo: Thierry Joubert. Hair: Jessica Marie Artistry. Makeup: Amy De La Rosa

McCormick's father walked her down the aisle to "Romance" by Amy Beach on violin and Smith's dad officiated the ceremony as the two read their own written vows.

During the reception, guests dined on grilled turbot, an emulsion of smoked bacon lardons with thyme, yellow carrot mousseline, caramelized shallot and millefeuille of coconut tuile, lime chiffon lemon verbena berries, and wild blackberry coulis.

Music from Original Paris Swing, the jazz trio from Woody Allen's Midnight in Paris, performed as the bride and groom danced with guests in the Château de Villette library before cutting the traditional French croquembouche cake.

Lindsay McCormick and Caleb Alexander Smith wedding day
Lindsay McCormick and Caleb Alexander Smith. Photo: Thierry Joubert. Hair: Jessica Marie Artistry. Makeup: Amy De La Rosa

"We really wanted our family to live in the moment, so we had a no phone policy for the 24 hours in the chateau," says the couple.

"It was truly one of the best decisions we made for our special day. People danced freely, had deep conversations, got up and sang with the band, and even picked up books from the library that Thomas Jefferson used to write in rather than scrolling through their phones. It was such a magical evening."

