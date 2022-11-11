'NCIS' Announces Franchise Crossover Event Featuring 3 Back-to-Back Episodes

The New Year is bringing NCIS fans good fortune already.

CBS announced a crossover event unlike any before — which will feature three back-to-back episodes full of your favorite NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i and NCIS: Los Angeles leads.

The three-hour event will feature an episode specific to each franchise branch. First up is NCIS with an episode titled "Too Many Cooks." The show's plot will bring together characters from the entire NCISverse who are in Washington D.C. to celebrate the retirement of their former professor. However, their worlds intertwine when the NCIS agents are forced to investigate the same professor's suicide.

NCIS: Hawai'i will follow the same mystery — with even more at stake. Tennant, Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) and Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) find are kidnapped, and it all ties into the mysterious suicide.

NCIS: Los Angeles will conclude the trilogy of episodes when each member learns a hitman is out to kill each and every one of them — with $200,000 bounties on them.

Of course, all of your favorite stars — like NCIS' Gary Cole and Wilmer Valderrama, NCIS: Los Angeles' Chris O'Donnell and NCIS: Hawai'i's Vanessa Lachey and Yasmine Al-Bustami — will be there.

This marks the first time NCIS has premiered a crossover event on such a large scale (though there was previously a Los Angeles and Hawai'i crossover). It's been a long time coming, according to Amy Reisenbach, executive vice president of current programs at CBS.

"We are so excited to finally have the long-awaited, first-ever NCISverse crossover to share with our passionate, loyal viewers," she said in a statement.

"The popularity, longevity and continued success of the franchise is a testament to the immense talent of the casts and writing and producing teams who bring these shows to life. They came up with a thrilling story for this epic three-hour event that creatively brings all three NCIS teams together for fans to enjoy in one night and beyond."

The three-hour crossover event will air on Monday Jan. 2, beginning with NCIS at 8 p.m. ET and ending with NCIS: Los Angeles. (Cable subscribers can watch the event live on CBS, and Paramount+ Premium subscribers will be able to live stream the event through their local CBS affiliate station.)