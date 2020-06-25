NBC’s Peacock Reveals Trailers for Psych 2 , Brave New World with Demi Moore and More

Looking for a new show to get hooked on? NBCUniversal has got you covered!

The television network's new streaming service, Peacock, has released a series of thrilling and intriguing trailers, giving viewers a first look at the platform's original series and movies including: Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, Brave New World and many more.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Psych fans will get to see Shawn (James Roday) and Gus (Dulé Hill) back in action as they return to Santa Barbara to help their old police chief — and of course, hilarious chaos ensues.

The trailer opens up with Shawn saying, "Gus, we're home," before he later introduces himself as a psychic to a local coffee shop worker. Shawn and Gus then get the gang back together to get to the bottom of why Carlton "Lassie" Lassiter is seeing ghosts.

Brave New World, starring Demi Moore, Joseph Morgan, Alden Ehrenreich and Hannah John-Kamen explores a futuristic and utopian society in London where everyone is at peace due to the prohibition of relationships, money and family.

In the teaser for the upcoming Peacock original, hopeful new world citizens are seen taking what appears to be a pill before their lives are transformed forever. The new world is idyllic, filled with greenery and blue skies.

"There's no pain there, John. Everyone fits. I've always wanted that for you," Moore's character Linda tells Ehrenreich's John the Savage before he transitions.

Image zoom Demi More in Brave New World Peacock

However, John quickly realizes that the new world isn't as perfect as everyone thinks, and residents begin to unravel.

Peacock has also unveiled The Capture — a conspiracy thriller that explores a world of fake news. The series follows soldier Shaun Emery (Callum Turner) after his life takes a dark turn when footage of him attacking and abducting a woman is released.

However, Shaun has no idea about the incident in question and must fight for his freedom after previously beating a murder conviction in Afghanistan due to flawed evidence.

On a lighter note, a new workplace comedy titled Intelligence, starring David Schwimmer as NSA agent Jerry Bernstein, will also be streaming this summer. The series is set in the U.K. and follows a government communications headquarters as they tackle international and domestic cyber crime.

Next up is In Deep with Ryan Lochte — a series that will follow the 12-time Olympic medalist as he is now a 35-year-old husband and father of two small children.

The trailer explores how the 2016 Rio Olympics were overshadowed with Lochte being charged with falsely communicating a crime because of an interview he did with NBC News in which he said he and three other members of the United States swim team — Gunnar Bentz, Jack Conger and Jimmy Feigen — were robbed at gun point at a Shell gas station while returning to the Olympic Village.

Lochte was cleared of all charges in 2017.

In the new series, Lochte is hoping to get another shot at making Team USA.

Lost Speedways will also premiere on Peacock. The series, created and hosted by Dale Earnhardt Jr. will look at great racing cathedrals of the past and tell the stories of speedways that have been forgotten.

Peacock also has something for the kids with the animated series Curious George, DreamWorks' Cleopatra in Space and DreamWorks' Where's Waldo?

Image zoom Cleopatra in Space

Curious George — which was first introduced in 1941 and created by Margret and H.A. Rey — will tackle early education and introduce concepts in math, science and technology.

Cleopatra in Space will be more of an adventure as viewers watch the untold story of Cleopatra's teenager years. In the series, Cleopatra is transported 30,000 years into the future to an academy where she will trained on how to fight bad guys.

Where's Waldo follows Waldo and Wenda as they use their problem-solving skills as well as the help of an international wizard society to stop their enemy Odlulu from using his magic for the wrong reasons.