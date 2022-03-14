The medical drama will air its final 13 episodes during the 2022-23 season

NBC's New Amsterdam to End with a Shortened Fifth Season: 'So Proud of This Series'

Get ready to say goodbye to Dr. Max Goodwin.

In a statement to PEOPLE, NBC confirms that its medical drama, New Amsterdam, will come to an end with a shortened 13-episode fifth season during the 2022-23 season.

"The story of Max Goodwin, and his never-ending commitment to patients at New Amsterdam, has been inspiring," Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, said in a statement. "We're so grateful to David Schulner, Peter Horton, and our cast and crew for their incredible dedication, talent and collaboration."

The series focuses on Dr. Max Goodwin (Eggold) as he becomes the medical director of New Amsterdam, a fictionalized version of one of the country's oldest public hospitals, and works to fight against bureaucracy and provide his patients with better care.

The show is currently airing its fourth season on NBC, with the finale episode scheduled for May 24, per Deadline.

New Amsterdam - Season: Pilot Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin on New Amsterdam | Credit: NBC

"When I first read the pilot script for New Amsterdam, I knew we had a winner," Erin Underhill, the President of Universal Television, said in a statement. "We cheered Max's disruption of the status quo and applauded when he asked his patients the simple yet profound question, 'How can I help?'"

"Over the last four seasons, David, Peter and our incredible cast have tackled important and thought-provoking stories that have touched on the human condition, but also made us laugh and imbued hope," Underhill added. "We're so proud of this series and are indebted to everyone involved in bringing New Amsterdam to life. Bravo!"

New Amsterdam received a three-season renewal in January 2020 during the show's second season. At the time, NBC estimated that the series was averaging almost 10 million viewers.

RELATED VIDEO: New Amsterdam's Ryan Eggold and Jocko Sims Honor Frontline Doctors in COVID-19 Vaccination PSA

In addition to acting on the medical drama, the stars of New Amsterdam have used their platforms for good by honoring their real-life counterparts and encouraging everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Last March, Eggold and Sims took part in a PSA about the importance of the vaccine in honor of National Doctor's Day, with Eggold, 37, stating in the clip, "Although we may be actors, we are inspired by the very real doctors out there fighting every day."

Christopher Bailey, the Arts and Health lead at the World Health Organization, later wrote a letter to the cast, in which he noted "how much many of us at WHO appreciate your work and your show," according to Deadline.