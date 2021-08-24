The sitcom creator Greg Daniels has previously said he’s open to the idea of an Office reboot or a one-off special

NBC 'Standing by' for Whenever The Office Creator Wants to Do Reboot

The Office fans might be one step closer to getting a reboot!

The sitcom began exclusively streaming on NBCUniversal's Peacock in January and since then there's been some chatter about the future of the show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

NBCU content chief Susan Rovner told Deadline on Monday during the Edinburgh International TV Festival that a reboot could happen "whenever [The Office creator] Greg Daniels wants to do one."

"We're standing by," she added, after previously declining to comment on reboot potential during a panel.

The Office debuted in March 2005 and ran for nine seasons before its conclusion in May 2013.

the office The Office | Credit: Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

The series followed Steve Carell as Michael Scott, the bumbling, usually well-meaning-yet-clueless manager of Dunder Mifflin paper company, and the rest of his employees in their day-to-day operations and antics.

In January, after The Office made the shift from Netflix to Peacock, Daniels told E! News a reboot is "probably more likely now that the show is on Peacock, but no plans right now certainly."

"People are more open to it now it seems," he added. "The issue is — what is left to be said about the characters?"

The series creator also said he'd be open to a one-off special, much like the HBO Max Friends reunion.

The Office The Office | Credit: Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

"The weird thing about that is when we ended it, we jumped forward a year and a lot of them aren't working there anymore," Daniels noted.

He added, "It would be fun to find some lost episodes and shoot them as if they were back in 2010 or something."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Speaking to The Collider in January, Daniels revealed that he was a bit preoccupied to invest time into an Office reboot.