NBC Responds to Latest Sexual Assault Claims Against 'Saturday Night Live' 's Horatio Sanz

A woman who filed a lawsuit against former Saturday Night Live star Horatio Sanz is taking another step in her attempt to seek justice.

After filing the lawsuit last year, in which she accused Sanz of grooming and groping her when she was a minor, the woman is now requesting the court include three additional defendants: Jimmy Fallon, Lorne Michaels and Tracy Morgan, according to Variety.

Per the legal document, obtained by Variety and viewed by PEOPLE, the new claim is seeking justice for the woman — only identified as Jane Doe — against Sanz, 53, and "his enablers."

The new complaint alleges that Jane Doe and her friends regularly attended SNL after-parties in 2000 to 2002, where Fallon and Sanz would drink with her despite Fallon being aware that she was only 17. In May 2002, Jane Doe claimed Morgan rented out a space for one of the after-parties, where Sanz allegedly groped her without consent. Additionally, Jane Doe claimed she met Michaels at a party and he gave her advice on pursuing a writing career.

"Jane suffered lifelong trauma as a result of Sanz's sexual abuse and all of those at NBC who enabled and condoned it," the document reads. "She was profoundly dehumanized as her heroes stood and laughed at her while her teenage body was violated. She felt like she would never be the same. Her mental health and professional aspirations were entirely derailed."

In the wake of the new allegations, a spokesperson from NBC tells PEOPLE they are looking to discredit the lawsuit. "Regardless of Jane Doe's changing narratives, NBC intends to renew its motion to dismiss," the network says in a statement.

Reps for Fallon, 47, and Morgan, 53, did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Jerod Harris/WireImage; Noam Galai/Getty; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

As fans know, Michaels created SNL, which premiered in October 1975. Sanz appeared on the series from 1998 to 2006. Fallon was on SNL from 1998-2004, while Morgan appeared on the show from 1996-2003.

In the original complaint filed by Jane Doe against Sanz last August, she alleged that she was given alcohol and invited to SNL cast parties when she was 15 to 17 years old. The plaintiff also named NBCUniversal Media and SNL Studios as defendants, accusing them of having knowledge of the alleged sexual conduct and underage drinking but not interfering.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE at the time, an attorney for Sanz denied the allegations as "categorically false." NBCUniversal Media and SNL Studios did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

In the complaint, Jane Doe said she set up a fan website for Fallon in 1999 while he was on the show. At the time, she was 14. She claimed Sanz and Fallon emailed her in January 2000 about the fan site, which was when Sanz began "grooming" her. (Fallon was not named as a defendant at the time.)

Jane Doe claimed she met Sanz at a taping in October 2000 when she was 15, and he was "flirtatious and physically affectionate," and "kissing her cheek and putting his hands on her waist."

Rich Fury/Getty

The plaintiff continued visiting New York to watch SNL tapings and in May 2001, she claimed Sanz invited her to an after-party and she was served alcohol. She claimed the invitations continued into 2002.

At a party in May 2002 when Jane Doe was 17, she alleged Sanz touched her "sexual or intimate parts for the purpose of degrading or abusing Plaintiff and/or for sexual gratification, including: kissing her, groping her breasts, groping her buttocks, and digitally penetrating her genitals forcibly and without Plaintiff's consent." The actions were witnessed by other party-goers, she claimed in the complaint.

Jane Doe claimed Sanz then began aggressively messaging her on AOL Instant Messenger and continued to try and turn conversations towards "sexual experiences, sexual activities, sexual fantasies, masturbation and Sanz's instruction of plaintiff in sexual acts." He also allegedly told her, "Don't tell anybody. Promise?"

When Jane Doe went to college, she said she was able to disconnect from the SNL star. However, years later, she claimed she ran into him in summer 2019 and he allegedly admitted to masturbating during his instant message chats with her.

In November 2019, Jane Doe alleged that Sanz sent remorseful text messages, claiming that he was "very sorry," "very dumb," and a "wounded creep" during the alleged years of grooming.

"If you want to metoo me you have every right," he wrote, according to the complaint. "Just believe me I'm not like that anymore." In other messages, he allegedly said, "I was very immature and had very limited sexual awareness."

Jane Doe claimed in the lawsuit that as a result of what she experienced, she suffered depression and shame, leading her to self-medicate and, at one point, seek hospitalization.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE last year, Sanz's attorney Andrew Brettler denied the allegations.

"This individual's claims about Horatio Sanz are categorically false. However often she repeats her ludicrous allegations or tries to rope in other high-profile names to generate media attention, they will always be false," Brettler said at the time. "Before filing this lawsuit anonymously, she demanded $7.5 million in exchange for her silence. We, of course, refused and will vigorously contest these totally meritless claims."

Jane Doe filed the lawsuit in New York just two days before the deadline to file a claim under the state's Child Victims Act — a law passed in January 2019 which shortens the "lookback window" of child sex abuse accusations before they are considered past the statute of limitations.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.