'Law and Order: SVU', 'Chicago Fire' and 4 Other Dick Wolf Series Renewed at NBC

Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. will all be returning to NBC for additional seasons

By
Published on April 10, 2023 04:39 PM
Law and Order SVU
Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson on Law & Order: SVU. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Dick Wolf is on a roll at NBC with a perfect renewal score.

The crime series creator will continue sharing stories for Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. — all of which are executive produced by Wolf.

NBC announced the six-series renewal news on Monday. "I'm pleased to continue my four-decade relationship with Universal Television and NBC," said Wolf in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

"All six shows being picked up again is the ultimate accolade to our incredible casts, producers and writers," he continued. "I'd also like to thank our loyal fans who have kept our NBC shows on the air for what will be a cumulative 84 seasons."

"Law & Order: SVU" Celebrates Television Milestone
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Lisa Katz, president of Scripted Programming at NBCUniversal and Streaming, also expressed excitement.

"We understand the emotional connection our audience has with these characters and we can't wait to bring more of their stories to the forefront next season," said Katz. "A huge thank you to Dick and his amazing team who are the masters of producing incredibly compelling television week after week."

Wolf's long-running Law and Order universe continues to be one of NBC's top-grossing franchises. Its SVU spinoff, starring Mariska Hargitay, was the top-running series on NBC in the 2022-2023 TV season.

NBCUniversal Events - Season 2023
Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty

As for the One Chicago franchise, first responder-inspired Chicago Fire leads the pack. The series usually stars Taylor Kinney, though he recently took a hiatus from the series. In his place returns Jesse Spencer, who played Matt Casey on the show.

All six of the series air Wednesdays and Thursdays on NBC. Wolf also produces NBC shows FBI, FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International.

