On Thursday, the list of content coming to the Peacock streaming service was announced
The Office fans, the countdown is on!
During a Comcast investor meeting on Thursday at Studio 8H of 30 Rock in New York City, NBCUniversal unveiled its new streaming service, Peacock, a free premium ad-supported streaming service with subscription tiers offering more than 600 movies and 400 series — and among them is the 2005 NBC comedy.
The reveal comes nearly seven months after it was announced that the nine-season series would be leaving its current home at fellow streaming service Netflix at the end of 2020.
“We’re sad that NBC has decided to take The Office back for its own streaming platform — but members can binge watch the show to their hearts’ content ad-free on Netflix until January 2021,” Netflix said in a tweet in June.
NBC also announced the news in a press release, saying the “NBC sitcom will be available on the company’s soon-to-be-launched streaming service for five years, beginning 2021.”
RELATED: The Office Is Leaving Netflix in January 2021 for the Upcoming NBC Streaming Platform
“The Office has become a staple of pop-culture and is a rare gem whose relevance continues to grow at a time when fans have more entertainment choices than ever before,” said Chairman of NBCUniversal Direct-to-Consumer and Digital Enterprises Bonnie Hammer. “We can’t wait to welcome the gang from Dunder Mifflin to NBCUniversal’s new streaming service.”
NBC’s new streaming service will provide a tiered offering to customers, Peacock Free and Peacock Premium, NBCUniversal announced Thursday.
Peacock Free is a free, ad-supported option that will provide fans with more than 7,500 hours of programming. It includes next day access to current seasons of freshman broadcast series, complete classic series, popular movies, curated daily news and sports programming including the Olympics, Spanish-language content, select episodes of marquee Peacock originals and tent-pole series, as well as curated Peacock streaming genre channels.
Peacock Premium, bundled at no additional cost to 24 million Comcast and Cox subscribers, is an ad-supported option that will additionally include full season Peacock originals and tent-pole series, next day access to current seasons of returning broadcast series, early access to late night talk shows, and additional sports, totaling more than 15,000 hours of content. Premium customers can upgrade to an ad-free experience for an additional $5 per month, or any customer can purchase the ad-free experience directly for $9.99 per month.
In addition to pilot, series and Peacock originals orders, as well as projects currently in development, news and sports, NBCUniversal announced the following titles are expected to be available.
Current Season Broadcast: Select Next-Day-Airing Titles
America’s Got Talent: Champions
Blindspot
Bluff City Law
Bring the Funny
Chicago Fire
Chicago Med
Chicago P.D.
Council of Dads
Ellen’s Game of Games
Hollywood Game Night
Indebted
Law and Order: SVU
Lincoln Rhyme
Making It
Manifest
New Amsterdam
Perfect Harmony
Songland
Sunnyside
Superstore
The Blacklist
The Inbetween
The Kenan Show
The Wall
This Is Us
Titan Games
World of Dance
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Access Hollywood (Daytime Broadcast)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (Daytime Broadcast)
Days of Our Lives (Daytime Broadcast)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (Late-Night “Early” Broadcast, available at 8 p.m. ET)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (Late-Night “Early” Broadcast, available at 9 p.m. ET)
Scripted Series: Select Titles Coming in 2020/21 Include:
30 Rock
A-Team
Bates Motel
Battlestar Galactica
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Chicago Fire
Chicago Med
Chicago P.D.
Cheers
Covert Affairs
Crossing Jordan
Downton Abbey
Everybody Loves Raymond
Frasier
Friday Night Lights
Heroes
House
Jeff Foxworthy Show
King of Queens
Knight Rider
Law and Order
Law and Order: Criminal Intent
Law and Order: SVU
Leave it to Beaver Magnum P.I. (1980)
Married… With Children
Miami Vice (1984)
Monk
Murder She Wrote
New Amsterdam
Parenthood
Parks & Recreation
Psych
Roseanne
Royal Pains
Saturday Night Live
Saved by the Bell
Suits
Superstore
The George Lopez Show
The Mindy Project
The Office
The Purge
Two and a Half Men
Will & Grace
Yellowstone
RELATED: Punky Brewster Reboot Gets Series Order at NBC’s Peacock Streaming Service
Unscripted Series: Select Titles Coming in 2020/21 Include:
American Greed
American Ninja Warrior
Bad Girls Club
Below Deck
Botched
Chrisley Knows Best
Dateline
Don’t Be Tardy
Face Off
Flipping Out
Hollywood Game Night
Hollywood Medium
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Killer Couples
Lock-Up
Married to Medicine
Million Dollar Listing
Paranormal Witness
Snapped
Southern Charm franchise
Summer House
The Profit
The Real Housewives franchise
Top Chef
Films: Select Titles Coming in 2020/21 Include:
A Beautiful Mind
American Gangster
American Pie
American Psycho
Big Fat Liar
Big Lebowski
Boss Baby
Bridesmaids
Brokeback Mountain
Bruno
Casino
Changeling
Chicken Run
Children of Men
Cinderella Man
Dallas Buyers Club
Definitely Maybe
Despicable Me
Devil
Do the Right Thing
Dune
E.T. the Extra Terrestrial
Erin Brockovich
Evan Almighty
Field of Dreams
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Get Him to the Greek
Heat (1986)
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
How to Train Your Dragon
It’s Complicated
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Jurassic Park: The Lost World
Kicking & Screaming
King Kong
Knocked Up
Liar, Liar
Little Fockers
Little Rascals
Love Happens
Mamma Mia!
Meet Joe Black
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Moonrise Kingdom
Parenthood
Prince of Egypt
Psycho
Ray
Scent of a Woman
Schindler’s List
Shark Tale
Shrek
Sinbad
Something New
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
Tale of Despereaux
The Blair Witch Project
The Blues Brothers
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Supremacy
The Break-Up
The Breakfast Club
The Croods
The Fast and The Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
The Good Shepherd
The Graduate
The Kids Are Alright
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
The Road to El Dorado
The Scorpion King
Trolls World Tour
Waiting…
Wanted
What Dreams May Come
You, Me and Dupree
Peacock will launch April 15 to Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and flex customers. Peacock Free and Peacock Premium will be available nationally on web, mobile and connected-TV devices July 15.