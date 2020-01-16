The Office fans, the countdown is on!

During a Comcast investor meeting on Thursday at Studio 8H of 30 Rock in New York City, NBCUniversal unveiled its new streaming service, Peacock, a free premium ad-supported streaming service with subscription tiers offering more than 600 movies and 400 series — and among them is the 2005 NBC comedy.

The reveal comes nearly seven months after it was announced that the nine-season series would be leaving its current home at fellow streaming service Netflix at the end of 2020.

“We’re sad that NBC has decided to take The Office back for its own streaming platform — but members can binge watch the show to their hearts’ content ad-free on Netflix until January 2021,” Netflix said in a tweet in June.

NBC also announced the news in a press release, saying the “NBC sitcom will be available on the company’s soon-to-be-launched streaming service for five years, beginning 2021.”

“The Office has become a staple of pop-culture and is a rare gem whose relevance continues to grow at a time when fans have more entertainment choices than ever before,” said Chairman of NBCUniversal Direct-to-Consumer and Digital Enterprises Bonnie Hammer. “We can’t wait to welcome the gang from Dunder Mifflin to NBCUniversal’s new streaming service.”

NBC’s new streaming service will provide a tiered offering to customers, Peacock Free and Peacock Premium, NBCUniversal announced Thursday.

Peacock Free is a free, ad-supported option that will provide fans with more than 7,500 hours of programming. It includes next day access to current seasons of freshman broadcast series, complete classic series, popular movies, curated daily news and sports programming including the Olympics, Spanish-language content, select episodes of marquee Peacock originals and tent-pole series, as well as curated Peacock streaming genre channels.

Peacock Premium, bundled at no additional cost to 24 million Comcast and Cox subscribers, is an ad-supported option that will additionally include full season Peacock originals and tent-pole series, next day access to current seasons of returning broadcast series, early access to late night talk shows, and additional sports, totaling more than 15,000 hours of content. Premium customers can upgrade to an ad-free experience for an additional $5 per month, or any customer can purchase the ad-free experience directly for $9.99 per month.

In addition to pilot, series and Peacock originals orders, as well as projects currently in development, news and sports, NBCUniversal announced the following titles are expected to be available.

Current Season Broadcast: Select Next-Day-Airing Titles

America’s Got Talent: Champions

Blindspot

Bluff City Law

Bring the Funny

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago P.D.

Council of Dads

Ellen’s Game of Games

Hollywood Game Night

Indebted

Law and Order: SVU

Lincoln Rhyme

Making It

Manifest

New Amsterdam

Perfect Harmony

Songland

Sunnyside

Superstore

The Blacklist

The Inbetween

The Kenan Show

The Wall

This Is Us

Titan Games

World of Dance

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Access Hollywood (Daytime Broadcast)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Daytime Broadcast)

Days of Our Lives (Daytime Broadcast)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (Late-Night “Early” Broadcast, available at 8 p.m. ET)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (Late-Night “Early” Broadcast, available at 9 p.m. ET)

Scripted Series: Select Titles Coming in 2020/21 Include:

30 Rock

A-Team

Bates Motel

Battlestar Galactica

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago P.D.

Cheers

Covert Affairs

Crossing Jordan

Downton Abbey

Everybody Loves Raymond

Frasier

Friday Night Lights

Heroes

House

Jeff Foxworthy Show

King of Queens

Knight Rider

Law and Order

Law and Order: Criminal Intent

Law and Order: SVU

Leave it to Beaver Magnum P.I. (1980)

Married… With Children

Miami Vice (1984)

Monk

Murder She Wrote

New Amsterdam

Parenthood

Parks & Recreation

Psych

Roseanne

Royal Pains

Saturday Night Live

Saved by the Bell

Suits

Superstore

The George Lopez Show

The Mindy Project

The Office

The Purge

Two and a Half Men

Will & Grace

Yellowstone

Unscripted Series: Select Titles Coming in 2020/21 Include:

American Greed

American Ninja Warrior

Bad Girls Club

Below Deck

Botched

Chrisley Knows Best

Dateline

Don’t Be Tardy

Face Off

Flipping Out

Hollywood Game Night

Hollywood Medium

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Killer Couples

Lock-Up

Married to Medicine

Million Dollar Listing

Paranormal Witness

Snapped

Southern Charm franchise

Summer House

The Profit

The Real Housewives franchise

Top Chef

Films: Select Titles Coming in 2020/21 Include:

A Beautiful Mind

American Gangster

American Pie

American Psycho

Big Fat Liar

Big Lebowski

Boss Baby

Bridesmaids

Brokeback Mountain

Bruno

Casino

Changeling

Chicken Run

Children of Men

Cinderella Man

Dallas Buyers Club

Definitely Maybe

Despicable Me

Devil

Do the Right Thing

Dune

E.T. the Extra Terrestrial

Erin Brockovich

Evan Almighty

Field of Dreams

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Get Him to the Greek

Heat (1986)

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

How to Train Your Dragon

It’s Complicated

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic Park: The Lost World

Kicking & Screaming

King Kong

Knocked Up

Liar, Liar

Little Fockers

Little Rascals

Love Happens

Mamma Mia!

Meet Joe Black

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Moonrise Kingdom

Parenthood

Prince of Egypt

Psycho

Ray

Scent of a Woman

Schindler’s List

Shark Tale

Shrek

Sinbad

Something New

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

Tale of Despereaux

The Blair Witch Project

The Blues Brothers

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Break-Up

The Breakfast Club

The Croods

The Fast and The Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

The Good Shepherd

The Graduate

The Kids Are Alright

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Road to El Dorado

The Scorpion King

Trolls World Tour

Waiting…

Wanted

What Dreams May Come

You, Me and Dupree

Peacock will launch April 15 to Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and flex customers. Peacock Free and Peacock Premium will be available nationally on web, mobile and connected-TV devices July 15.