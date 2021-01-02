NBC's Peacock Streaming Service Reveals Never-Before-Seen Cold Open of The Office: 'Not a Drill'

Peacock revealed the clip on social media and said the exclusive scene was a deleted cold open for the series finale

The Office fans are in for a treat!

On Friday, Peacock revealed a never-before-seen clip of The Office to celebrate the beloved sitcom's arrival on the NBCUniversal's streaming service.

"The Office: Deleted Cold Open - Series Finale," Peacock captioned the nearly five-minute-long clip. "🚨 This is not a drill. 🚨 Presenting a never-before-seen cold open from #TheOffice!"

In the clip, Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) can be seen working in his office at Scranton’s Dunder Mifflin paper company when he is interrupted by a computer alert and the same black cat running past his door twice, leading him to believe he is in The Matrix.

However, as fans of the show will know, Dwight's frenemy Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) and Pam Beesley (Jenna Fischer) are behind the prank to mess with their coworker.

After receiving a cell phone in an envelope and being told to go downstairs to the warehouse, Dwight meets up with Hank, the security guard (played by the late Hugh Dane).

While there, Hank tells Dwight he's actually Morpheus' brother, Dorpheus (Morpheus was played by Laurence Fishburne in The Matrix) and asks him to join his underground army to wage war for the freedom of all humankind.

Hank then offers Dwight a blue pill to stay in the matrix or a red pill to "open your eyes and see how deep the rabbit hole goes."

Jim and Pam, who are watching the scene from a monitor upstairs, assume that Dwight will say the red pill, but when he answers blue, their plan goes awry.

"The timing is terrible right now," Dwight explains in the clip. "They just promoted me to manager, plus I own this building. I run a very substantial farm, and I'm getting married soon to a woman I love ... I don't wanna lose it."

After opting for the blue pill, Hank yells out: "If the blue pill's not safe to swallow, someone should tell us now!" leading Jim to run frantically downstairs to the warehouse.

The clip then cuts to black, with a message reading "In loving memory of Hugh Dane" on the screen.

The Office debuted in March 2005 and ran for nine seasons before it officially went on the air in May 2013.

The beloved sitcom followed Steve Carell as Michael Scott, the bumbling, usually well-meaning-yet-clueless manager of Dunder Mifflin paper company, and the rest of his employees in their day-to-day operations and antics.

The series was formerly on Netflix before leaving the streaming platform at the end of 2020. It will now be available on NBC's Peacock for five years, according to a press release.