NBC News Correspondent Savannah Sellers Is Married! Inside Her Three-Day Tuscany Wedding Celebration

Congratulations are in order for Savannah Sellers and Alex Yaraghi!

When Sellers and her new investment analyst husband began planning their Italian nuptials, they both agreed it had to be an epic celebration.

"We were like, 'Let's go big,'" Sellers tells PEOPLE exclusively.

And that's exactly what they did. On Sept. 16, the NBC News Now correspondent, 30, and Yaraghi, 33, exchanged vows in front of 150 guests at Villa Corsini in Tuscany, Italy.

The three-day affair included an all-white themed welcome party and a poolside bash. "It was so much fun," Sellers says of their wedding celebration. "Were just so happy with everything."

Alessandro Moggi and Eugenia Maffei/Studio Righi

For their big day, the couple bought out Il Salviatino villa, where they hosted 80 of their friends and family members.

"To just be in a hotel, where everybody in all of the hallways are your best friends, and nobody was getting a noise complaint, and you could do whatever you want, it was the best," says Sellers, who is the youngest anchor at NBC News and is host of Stay Tuned.

Alessandro Moggi and Eugenia Maffei/Studio Righi

After trying on many dresses — "because I must leave no stone unturned in any facet of my life, and I have to investigate tirelessly," she jokes — the bride chose a Carolina Herrera gown for her walk down the aisle.

"I normally wear, very embellished, floral, beaded, crazy patterns every day on my show," Sellers explains. "But ultimately I ended up wearing something that was kind of what I always thought I would wear. Something quite simple and classic, but that felt formal enough for the environment that we were in."

"I loved that it was comfortable, wasn't heavy, and I didn't have to buckle it," she adds.

Alessandro Moggi and Eugenia Maffei/Studio Righi

After the ceremony, guests were escorted to a gilded, hand-painted grand hall, reminiscent of Harry Potter's Hogwarts, lit with thousands of candles.

The newlyweds entered the room to a mix that started with Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York" and transitioned into "Empire State Of Mind" by Jay-Z and Alicia Keys.

"Everybody was so hyped, and we hadn't seen all the candles lit. And that is one of my clearest memories from the night," she notes. "Entering and just seeing that room come to life."

Alessandro Moggi and Eugenia Maffei/Studio Righi

During dinner, which featured three different courses of pasta from a Michelin star restaurant in Rome, waiters sabered bottles of champagne and pushed carts around with oysters, steak tartare and espresso martinis.

Alessandro Moggi and Eugenia Maffei/Studio Righi

One of Sellers favorite details of the weekend was the unique photo studio they set up at the ceremony.

"We turned this one room — it was called the Yellow Room — into the portrait studio," she explains. "It had this really dramatic deep red velvet furniture and dramatic lighting."

"We told the photographer, 'Encourage people to work it,'" she continues. "It was packed the whole night. Guests were laying dramatically on the couch, and hanging over the side of the arm. It was just amazing, and epic."

Alessandro Moggi and Eugenia Maffei/Studio Righi

As a surprise, the pair had the photographs printed for guests as gifts.

"It was so funny," she says. "It was just so much drama, and so fun, and so nice to give people that little memory to take home."

Alessandro Moggi and Eugenia Maffei/Studio Righi

Their big day was about a year in the making after Yaraghi popped the question in June 2021. The proposal came about four years after they first met at Spaniard, a bar in New York City's West Village, on Sept. 16, 2017.

"We went on a date three days later (that he now calls 'the interview') and have pretty much been inseparable ever since," Sellers previously told PEOPLE.

"It always just felt so easy with us. There were no games and there was no stress, just someone who immediately felt like my partner," she added. "He felt like home."

Added Yaraghi, who is from Hagerstown, Maryland: "Savannah is such a special person in so many ways and I feel so lucky to have met her by chance. Our shared love for our family, our careers, our friends, our home, our little dog Lucy and an all-around good time gives us a lot to look forward to."