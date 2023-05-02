NBC News' Molly Hunter Marries Fiancé in Classic London Wedding: 'Still Floating'

The California native, who joined the network in 2019, found time to wed her beau two weeks before she was set to cover the coronation of King Charles

By
Published on May 2, 2023 11:43 AM
NBC Correspondent Molly Hunter Gets Married
Photo: Andrew Leo | @leowedphoto

Molly Hunter has found her prince — and his name is William!

On the Today show Tuesday, the NBC News foreign correspondent shared that she recently wed her beau in a ceremony that took place in London on April 22.

"A little birdie told us that you got married," co-host Hoda Kotb said to Hunter, who had just finished a report on the upcoming coronation of King Charles. "Congratulations!"

As Hunter thanked the show's hosts for their well wishes, she beamed while pictures from her wedding on her Instagram feed filled the screen.

In the photos, the journalist and her new husband descend the steps of Chelsea Old Town Hall as their guests threw confetti in their wake.

"Still floating, @willtt," she captioned a carousel of shots. "The best thing I've ever done. (Rookie mistake to keep mouth quite so wide open while confetti is pelted / gently tossed in your direction.)"

On Tuesday's show, Hunter also revealed that her wedding was well-timed, given her upcoming busy schedule, which involves covering the historic royal event on May 6.

"That was last weekend," she said. "Took a nice little week off before Coronation Week of course," she joked, and added that she was "packing all sorts of big events."

NBC Correspondent Molly Hunter Gets Married
Andrew Leo | @leowedphoto

The California native, who graduated from Williams College in 2009, previously worked at ABC News for eight years including as a London-based correspondent. Hunter joined NBC in February 2019 and initially worked out of the news organization's Chicago office.

As for more specifics about her new husband, Molly was mum, but co-host Craig Melvin made sure to share one fitting detail.

"By the way, fun fact, Molly's husband's name? William — she married her own prince!" he said.

