NBC New York Anchor Was ‘Choking Back Tears’ as His Father Died from Coronavirus Alone

Image zoom Adam Kuperstein/ Instagram

NBC New York’s Adam Kuperstein is opening up about the devastating loss of his father, who has died from coronavirus complications.

In an emotional social media post, the anchor and reporter explained that his father “died with a stranger holding his hand,” as he and brother were unable to be with him at the hospital due to restrictions.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

His mother, who has tested positive for coronavirus as well, was also absent from the hospital, as she had been “forced to stay inside their home, all alone.”

“All we could do was listen on the phone (from our separate quarantines), choking back tears, as the nurse informed us ‘his heart stopped,’” he wrote. “That’s when our hearts broke.”

“We were shattered,” he added. “A week of picturing the man we called ‘Aba,’ connected to a ventilator in an Indianapolis ICU, was bad enough, but now we were forced to imagine life without him. I couldn’t. I can’t.”

RELATED: NBC News Says Staffer with Coronavirus Has Died: He Was a ‘Gentle Giant’

Making the experience even more difficult, Kuperstein, who is in New York, is unable to “even hug” his mom.

“She tested positive for COVID-19 too. Only minor symptoms thankfully, but at a time where she needed someone to comfort her, she was alone. It’s the cruelest part of this nightmare,” he wrote. “She deserves better. He deserved better.”

RELATED VIDEO: Superstore’s Nico Santos Reveals Stepdad Died from Coronavirus, Mom Is Currently ‘Fighting’

As he mourns his father, Kuperstein, who is a father of three, urged people to protect themselves and their loved ones.

“Please pay tribute to my dad by protecting your loved ones and yourself as the coronavirus crisis grows,” he wrote. “Don’t overlook symptoms just because you don’t have a cough or shortness of breath. My father’s symptoms were digestive at first. My mom mainly lost her sense of taste and smell.”

Bringing the emotional message to a close, which he shared alongside “the last picture” he took with his parents, the anchor also spoke of his gratitude for all of the “heroic health care workers trying to save us.”

“My family never got to meet the nurses and doctors who cared for my Aba,” he wrote. “But I know they did everything they could, even though it meant putting their own lives at risk.”

As of Monday, there have been over 350,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to a New York Times database. At least 10,522 people have died.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.