NBC Confirms Lisa Vanderpump’s Vanderpump Dogs Spinoff Is Coming to Peacock

Lisa Vanderpump is officially heading to Peacock!

A spinoff of Vanderpump Rules — Vanderpump Dogs — will be airing on NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, Peacock, a rep for the network confirms to PEOPLE.

The new show was first teased during the recent 30 Rock reunion on Peacock. An ad showing the streaming service’s original content briefly flashed a clip of Vanderpump with the text “Vanderpump Dogs” and “Peacock Original” below.

Though no information about Vanderpump Dogs is available yet, it will likely follow the reality star’s dog foundation of the same name. Founded in 2016, the nonprofit foundation seeks to “create a better world for dogs,” according to its website.

“I hope that will be my legacy,” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 59, previously told PEOPLE of Vanderpump Dogs. “It’s been a slow gradual awareness, but thanks to the vehicle of a reality show, and Bravo so kindly gave us the airtime, it’s been wonderful.”

News of the VPR spinoff comes as controversy surrounds the reality program. Four of the show's stars — Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni — were fired last month in the wake of their past "racially insensitive" actions and racist social media posts resurfacing. (They have since apologized.)

One day after Bravo confirmed their exits, Vanderpump released a statement to Instagram in which she condemned "all forms of cruelty, racism, homophobia, bigotry and unequal treatment."

"Over the past two weeks, many things have been brought to my attention, of which I and many others were previously unaware. It was necessary for me to be quiet until now, until decisions had been made. Now I can freely speak from the heart," she began in the lengthy statement, adding that her businesses all have "diverse" staffs, even if they are not shown on VPR.