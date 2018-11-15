Diana Ross, John Legend and More to Perform at NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center

It’s that time of year again!

On Nov. 28, NBC will air its annual Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony — and PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the evening will feature performances by Diana Ross, John Legend, Tony Bennett, Brett Eldredge, America’s Got Talent winner Darci Lynne Farmer, Diana Krall, Martina McBride, Pentatonix and Kellie Pickler.

Brett Eldredge rehearses for the 2018 Christmas in Rockefeller Center Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Diana Krall and Tony Bennett rehearse for the 2018 Christmas in Rockefeller Center

Today anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin will co-host the 86th annual holiday special, which will celebrate the lighting of a 72-ft. tall, 45-ft. wide Norway Spruce from Wallkill, New York.

The tree — which weighs 12 tons and is around 75 years old — will be adorned with more than 50,000 multi-colored LEDs and topped with a Swarovski star designed by architect Daniel Libeskin. The new three-dimensional star weighs about 900 lbs. and features 70 spikes covered in 3 million Swarovski crystals.

NBCUniversal is once again partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation for the “Green Is Universal” holiday campaign by supporting tree-planting efforts to promote recovery in disaster-stricken areas. NBCUniversal’s $50,000 donation will restore tree canopies across the United States that have been destroyed by recent wildfires and hurricanes.

Christmas in Rockefeller Center airs Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Prior to the primetime telecast, an additional live hour of the special will be broadcast on select NBC stations (check local listings).