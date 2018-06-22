NBC Cancels Timeless — But Is Considering a 2-Hour Movie Finale

Timeless wont be getting any more airtime, at least not on NBC. The beloved show will not be moving forward with a third season, according to Entertainment Weekly.

This is the second time that Timeless has been canceled; the network chose not to renew the show last year and then quickly reversed that decision just days later after fan outcry.

Sergei Bachlakov/NBC

According to Deadline, Timeless producers and Sony Pictures TV have been considering the possibility of a finale movie.

A new hashtag, #renewtimeless, has erupted on Twitter, with many outraged fans begging for the continuation of their adored show. According to Deadline, this hashtag was also used last year in efforts to renew the show.

Sony Pictures TV addressed the end of the show on Twitter with 2 emojis: a crying face and a broken heart.

The official Timeless writers’ Twitter account posted, “Some conversations have taken place over the past couple weeks, but as of now there is no good news to report.”

Co-creator Shawn Ryan also tweeted a three-part post about the cancellation of the show: “1. This is a sad day for the writers, actors, crew and especially the viewers of Timeless. We are all extremely proud of what we made and know that it was more than just a show for so many of our fans. It became a passion and a cause for many of them.”

In his second tweet, Ryan wrote, “we’re proud of the impact @NBCTimeless had on so many people- the students who embraced history as a result of our show, the people who were inspired by our stories of inclusion and acceptance. We saw your tweets and were inspired by you.”

In his third and final tweet about the cancelation, Ryan addressed the possibility of a movie, writing, “If NBC is sincere is wanting a 2 hour movie to give much needed closure to our amazing @NBCTimeless fans, we are ready to make it. We don’t want the journeys of Lucy, Wyatt, Rufus and the others to end yet. #ClockBlockers.”

A Timeless writer and contributor, David Hoffman, responded to Ryan’s tweets with his own words, saying, “Obviously a hugely disappointing day for all of us that love @NBCTimeless. A 2 hour movie would be a great way to wrap things up and spin those rings one more time though. Who is in for a @timeless movie?

Ryan’s co-creator, Eric Kripke also addressed the cancellation of the show on twitter. He wrote, “THANK YOU cast, writers, crew and most all all, the #clockblockers for your brilliance & passion. I love you all. I was proud to bring a little positivity & inclusion into this f-d up world. I will keep my personal thougths about network TV private until we get this movie made.” He then later added, “One last thing: whether there’s a show or not, we’re all family now. We’re all #clockblockers, baby.”

Actor Matt Lanter tweeted, “I love you #Clockblockers. You’ve fought so hard and deserve so much more. #Timeless.”

And actress Sakina Jaffrey wrote, “If you think a kick-a– #Timeless movie is a great idea, make some noise and let @nbc know about it!”