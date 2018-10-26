NBC Confirms Megyn Kelly Today Is 'Not Returning' After Blackface Controversy

NBC has confirmed reports that Megyn Kelly‘s 9 a.m. Today show hour has been canceled amid immense backlash for her controversial remarks about blackface earlier this week.

The network released a statement on Friday.

“Megyn Kelly Today is not returning. Next week, the 9 a.m. hour will be hosted by other Today co-anchors,” an NBC spokesperson told PEOPLE.

While Kelly’s show is officially done, her future at the network remains unclear. Following NBC’s announcement about the show, Kelly’s attorney told Variety in a statement: “Megyn remains an employee of NBC News and discussions about next steps are continuing.”

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE on Thursday that Kelly’s hour had been canceled.

“They’re contacting the staff and reassigning everyone today. Everyone’s being told that they still have a home here, but it won’t be on Megyn’s show,” one source said. “They haven’t made an official announcement about the show, but everyone knows what it means when they’re being moved somewhere else. The show is clearly over.”

Kelly did not appear live on air Thursday or Friday morning, with NBC announcing the rest of this week’s broadcasts had been replaced with pre-taped episodes.

“Given the circumstances, Megyn Kelly Today will be on tape the rest of the week,” an NBC spokesperson previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

On Friday, Kelly’s Today show colleagues addressed the possibility of her “imminent departure” from NBC, with NBC News correspondent Morgan Radford sharing that according to a source familiar with the situation, Kelly entered talks with the network “this morning…about her imminent departure.”

According to NBC News, as of Thursday, conversations had “already started about Megyn’s exit from the network,” according to a source. Another source told the network that “representatives for Kelly are scheduled to meet on Friday with company executives,” adding that it appears “extremely unlikely” she’ll continue working at NBC following her departure from Today.

While discussing attempts at universities to discourage “inappropriate and offensive costumes” on Tuesday, the former Fox News host asked: “But what is racist? Because truly, you do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at Halloween or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. Back when I was a kid, that was okay as long as you were dressing up as like a character.”

Kelly, 47, has since apologized for her comments twice — first in an internal email to colleagues and then on-air as she held back tears.

The outcry on social media was swift following the segment. On Wednesday, Kelly’s NBC colleagues condemned her harshly on-air. Craig Melvin called her remarks “indefensible” as well as “ignorant and racist,” and Al Roker insisted she “owes a bigger apology to folks of color around the country.”