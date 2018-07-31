NBC Brings Back Timeless for a TV Movie Finale

Timeless just bought itself some more time.

NBC is reviving the period-hopping sci fi drama for a two-hour series finale after cancelling the series twice, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The network first canceled Timeless last year before quickly reversing that decision due to fan outcry. Then, in June, NBC announced it wouldn’t be moving forward with a third season.

“While we wish we could’ve made another dozen seasons of Timeless, this is the next best thing,” creators Shawn Ryan and Eric Kripke said in a joint statement. “We’re thrilled to take the lifeboat out for one last spin and bring closure to our story. The studio, network, cast and crew are all doing this for one reason only: the fans. Because they deserve it. Because the fans made this happen and we thank them for their passion, support and helicopters. So? You guys want to get Rufus back or what?”

The final installment could be a holiday movie given its release date, according to THR.

The news comes after viewers launched a Twitter campaign with the hashtag #renewtimeless.

Timeless stars Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter and Malcolm Barrett as the “Lifeboat” team charged with stopping an evil mastermind from rewriting history.