NBA Star Devin Booker Reposts Kendall Jenner's Poolside Bikini Photo: 'Whew'
Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner were first linked last April
Devin Booker is showing some love for Kendall Jenner on social media.
The Phoenix Suns forward reposted a recent picture that Jenner shared on her Instagram page, featuring the reality star sunbathing in a beaded bikini.
"Whew," Booker, 24, wrote atop the photo on his Instagram Story Wednesday, adding an emoji depicting an anxious face with sweat.
"A new day! a good day!" Jenner, 25, captioned her original post, which also featured shots of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star enjoying chips and dip by the pool and posing in front of the mirror.
Jenner and Booker were frequently spotted spending time together over the summer, though neither have publicly confirmed their relationship.
The pair were last seen in Los Angeles over the Labor Day weekend in September, stepping out for dinner at celebrity hotspot Soho House in Malibu, California.
One week prior, they were spotted enjoying lunch at Nobu Restaurant in Malibu with her younger sister Kylie Jenner, and in August, the two went on a group vacation to Idaho with pals Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, a source told PEOPLE.
"Kendall and Devin have spent the past few weeks together. They have mostly enjoyed Malibu, but over the weekend, they were vacationing with Justin and Hailey in Idaho," said the source. "They were all enjoying the lake life and also played golf."
Jenner and Booker first sparked dating rumors in April, when they took a road trip from L.A. to Arizona together.
According to the source, the model "seems very happy" spending time with Booker.
"Devin is very sweet to her. He spends a lot of time with Kendall's family and friends too. They seem to be on the same page. They haven't been working lately and have been able to enjoy quiet beach outings and dinners instead. They both seem to enjoy the quiet time together," the insider said at the time.