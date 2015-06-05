Stephen Curry and more read tweets about themselves on Thursday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Steph Curry and More NBA Players Read Mean Tweets About Themselves (VIDEO)

Stephen Curry won Game One of the NBA Finals on Thursday, but that doesn’t mean the Golden State Warriors player is immune to a little online abuse.

In the third installment of Jimmy Kimmel‘s Celebrities Read Mean Tweets – NBA Edition, the MVP winner joined other basketball players, veterans and commentators to read some harsh criticism about themselves from Twitter.

“Imagine the damage Steph Curry would be doing in the NBA if he didn’t have such a girly name #changeittosteve,” the player read on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

While some of the players’ athletic prowess was critiqued, others, like Magic Johnson, faced commentary on their appearances.

“Jimmy Butler look so ugly bruh look like a face you put on a totem pole bruh looking like a tiki mask bruh,” read Chicago Bulls player Jimmy Butler.