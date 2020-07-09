Naya Rivera’s Son Josey, 4, Is ‘in Good Health’ as Police Search for Glee Star

“The family is going through a very traumatic time right now,” Ventura County Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Buschow told the Los Angeles Times

“The family is going through a very traumatic time right now,” Ventura County Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Buschow told the Los Angeles Times.

PEOPLE has reached out to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

Rivera, 33, is now presumed to be dead, according to authorities, who have shifted their search to a mission to recover her body. Police deployed several dive teams Thursday morning.

The actress was reported missing on Wednesday after an outing with her son to the local Lake Piru. The police said the lake will remain closed to the public for the duration of the search.

Image zoom Naya Rivera and Josey Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

On Wednesday, the Glee alumna and Josey rented a pontoon boat on the lake and were swimming in the water. When the boat became overdue for return after its three-hour rental, staff at the lake found it at the north side of the water with her sleeping son aboard, but not Rivera.

According to KNBC, Josey was wearing his lifejacket when he was found asleep on the boat. An adult lifejacket, believed to be the one provided to Rivera, was still on the boat. "This is considered to be a horrible accident," a Ventura County Sheriff's Department spokesperson told the outlet, adding that no foul play was suspected.

Image zoom Naya Rivera and her son Josey

The day before she went missing, the actress shared a photo of herself and her son on Instagram, captioning it "just the two of us."

Josey is Rivera's son with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, also an actor. The couple finalized their divorce in June 2018.