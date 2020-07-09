The Glee actress was reported missing after a trip to Lake Piru in Ventura County, California with her 4-year-old son, Josey Dorsey

Naya Rivera’s Loved Ones ‘in Disbelief’ over Disappearance, Source Says: 'Her Son Comes First'

Naya Rivera's family and friends are desperate for answers after the Glee actress disappeared during a boating trip with her son on Wednesday.

“Nobody has heard anything," a source, who was close to the actress during her time on the hit FOX series, tells PEOPLE. "Everybody is in a wait-and-see pattern and trying to figure out exactly what happened.”

The source caught up with Rivera just a few weeks ago. "She seemed happy, busy ... just kind of living life," the source says.

Rivera, 33, was reported missing after a trip to Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, with her 4-year-old son, Josey Dorsey. The pair rented a pontoon boat and were swimming in the water Wednesday afternoon.

Naya Rivera and son Josey

The source noted that Rivera's number-one focus was being a doting mother to Josey, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey. Most recently, the actress starred in three seasons of the YouTube Red series Step Up: High Water.

"Back in the day, her life was all about her career. It was all about acting, singing, using her platform for equal rights, empowerment, anti-bullying – I think her priorities have shifted," the source says. "Her working less isn’t because she doesn’t want to work, but she’s a mom. Her son comes first. That’s apparent in everything she’s posted and done. Everything is about her son.”

Image zoom Miranda Penn Turin/FOX

After the boat was overdue for return after the three-hour rental, staff at the lake found it at the north side of the body of water with Josey sleeping aboard.

The search for Rivera has shifted from a rescue mission to a recovery one, with the California native presumed dead, authorities announced Thursday.

"Everybody is in disbelief," the source says.

As a team of police and divers work to locate the actress, Rivera's friends and former co-stars are calling for prayers that she's found soon.