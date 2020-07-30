Naya Rivera to Appear Posthumously as a Guest Judge on Netflix's Sugar Rush

Naya Rivera will appear in an episode of Netflix's Sugar Rush on Friday in what is believed to be her final TV project before her tragic death earlier this month.

Rivera, 33, will appear on the Season 3 episode as a guest judge alongside Hunter March, Candace Nelson, and Adriano Zumbo, PEOPLE confirms. The episode, which was filmed earlier this year before the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, will be dedicated to the actress.

Deadline was first to report the news of Rivera's final TV appearance.

Rivera drowned during a July 8 boating trip on Lake Piru in California with her 4-year-old son, Josey Dorsey. When the mother and son's boat rental was overdue, staff discovered the pontoon boat on the lake's north side. Josey was aboard the boat, wearing a life jacket, though his mother was nowhere to be found.

Josey told investigators that his mother had been swimming, and he got back in the boat, but she did not. An adult life jacket, believed to be the one provided to Rivera, was still on the boat.

The Glee star was missing for five days before her body was found.

Rivera was laid to rest on July 24 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles, the star's death certificate, obtained by PEOPLE, stated. Her cause of death was listed as "drowning," and the document filed in Ventura County, California, said that Rivera died within a manner of "[minutes]."

Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, with whom she shared Josey, shared a heartbreaking tribute to the late actress on Saturday.

"This is so unfair...there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts," Dorsey wrote on Instagram and Twitter, sharing a photo of Rivera and Josey. "I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it. You were just here... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair."

"I don't know what to say... I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for," he continued.

"I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: 'Ryan can you stop snap chatting!' Haha. I'm glad I didn't listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up."

"Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He'll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep."

"To everyone that reached out and I haven't had a chance to or just didn't get back to you...thank you all for the overwhelming love and support you've sent our way. I'll just say in closing, be kind to yourself, be kind to others, forgive...forget...don't hold grudges....if you have nothing nice to say maybe try not to say anything," Dorsey, who was married to Rivera from 2014 to 2018, concluded.