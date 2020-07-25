Naya Rivera's Sister Says Her 'World Is Turned Upside Down' After Glee Star's Death

Naya Rivera's body was found in Lake Piru on July 13, five days after she disappeared in the water during a boat trip with her son Josey

Naya Rivera's sister will always keep the star's memory alive.

On Saturday, Nickayla Rivera shared a tribute to her older sister, 33, on Instagram and Twitter, posting a black-and-white image of the siblings and a heartfelt message.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Sister,⁣ ⁣There are no words to describe my love for you. Side by side or miles apart, our connection is infinite. Our bond is unbreakable. We were complete opposites, yet simultaneously the same. The yin to my yang. I never knew that by losing you, I would find so much of you in myself," Nickayla, 25, wrote.

"I've never known a life without you in it & still can't imagine it. My world is turned upside down. But through it all, everything we were, we are still. I'll always look at you with the same eyes as I did when I was young," the model said.

"My shmaya, I'll love you for eternity & miss you every second of my life," she concluded.

The Glee alum's body was found in Lake Piru in Ventura, California, on July 13, five days after she disappeared in the water during a boat trip with her 4-year-old son Josey.

A day after Rivera was confirmed dead, her family released a public statement. "Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister," they said.

"We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week. While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honor her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit," her family said. "Thank you to the men and women of the Ventura, Tulare, and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Departments for your commitment and unwavering effort to find Naya. We extend endless gratitude and ovation to the heroine who found her. Thank you to her friends, colleagues, and fans for your continuous support."

"Heaven gained our sassy angel," the family added. "We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this very difficult time."

Also on Saturday, ex-husband Ryan Dorsey broke his silence nearly two weeks after Rivera's body was recovered.