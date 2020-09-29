Naya Rivera's Sister Nickayla Says She's 'Showing Up' for Nephew Josey, 5, After Actress' Death

"In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family," Nickayla Rivera wrote on her Instagram Stories

Naya Rivera's sister is stepping up as an aunt for the late actress' 5-year-old son, Josey.

On Monday, Nickayla Rivera opened up about being there for the young boy in an Instagram Story post, writing that she's trying to support her nephew despite what she calls the "darkest time" of her life.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family. Showing up for my nephew even though I can't show up for myself," the model, 25, wrote. "Im not concerned with the ways things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure."

"What matters most I've learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others and never take a moment for granted," she continued. "I hope you all can do the same."

Image zoom Nickayla Rivera's Instagram Story Nickayla rivera/instagram

Naya's body was found in Lake Piru in Ventura, California, on July 13, five days after she disappeared in the water during a boat trip with Josey, whom the Glee star shared with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey. She was 33.

Her cause of death was ruled as drowning and the manner of death was determined to be an accident.

On July 25, Nickayla honored her older sibling, in an Instagram post, writing, "Sister,⁣ ⁣There are no words to describe my love for you. Side by side or miles apart, our connection is infinite. Our bond is unbreakable. We were complete opposites, yet simultaneously the same. The yin to my yang. I never knew that by losing you, I would find so much of you in myself."

Image zoom Naya Rivera and son Josey CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"I've never known a life without you in it & still can't imagine it. My world is turned upside down. But through it all, everything we were, we are still. I'll always look at you with the same eyes as I did when I was young," she captioned a black-and-white throwback photo of the pair.

"My shmaya, I'll love you for eternity & miss you every second of my life," Nickayla concluded her caption.

That same day, Dorsey — who was married to Naya from 2014 to 2018 — also shared a tribute to the mother of one.

"This is so unfair...there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts. I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it. You were just here... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair," Dorsey wrote his Instagram and Twitter.

"I don't know what to say... I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for. I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: 'Ryan can you stop snap chatting!' Haha. I'm glad I didn't listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up," the actor continued.

Image zoom Naya Rivera (left) and Ryan Dorsey (center) with son Josey (right) Ryan Dorsey/Instagram

"Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He'll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep," Dorsey said.