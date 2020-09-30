"They only live together because this is what's best for Josey right now," a source tells PEOPLE about Ryan Dorsey and Nickayla Rivera

Naya Rivera's Sister Lives with Ryan Dorsey to Care for Josey: 'Nothing Romantic Is Going on'

As Naya Rivera's family and her ex-husband Ryan Dorsey continue to mourn, they are staying focused on her son Josey's wellbeing.

In July, the Glee star drowned while on a boating trip with 5-year-old Josey at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. And in the two months since her tragic death at age 33, "every day is still a struggle for Ryan," a source tells PEOPLE. "Josey wants his mom and often asks for her. It's all heartbreaking."

Although Dorsey, 37, is now a single parent, Rivera's family has stepped in and is helping raise the little boy — specifically her sister, Nickayla, who is now living with her nephew and former brother-in-law.

"Ryan was always close with Naya's family. He is beyond grateful that Nickayla has basically stopped her life to focus on Josey," the source says.

"Everyone is still very upset, but they all have the same goal. They just want to give Josey the best life possible. Nickayla’s only focus right now is Josey. She is around every day to play with and care for Josey," the source explains. "They all live together right now."

Image zoom Ryan Dorsey, Nickayla Rivera getty images (2)

On Sept. 19, Nickayla and Dorsey were photographed appearing to hold hands at a Target in Los Angeles. The two, who both wore face masks amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, were seen coming down the store's escalator. Nickayla and Dorsey were also seen together on Sept. 9 out and about.

While Nickayla, 25, is helping care for Josey, the source confirms that "there is nothing romantic going on between Ryan and Nickayla. They only live together because this is what's best for Josey right now."

"At some point, Nickayla will go on with her life," the source says about the model, "but for now, she wants to be with Josey every day."

On Monday, Nickayla opened up about being there for Josey on her Instagram Story, writing, ″In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family. Showing up for my nephew even though I can't show up for myself.″

″I'm not concerned with the ways things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure," she continued. "What matters most I've learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others and never take a moment for granted. I hope you all can do the same."

Image zoom Naya Rivera (left) and Ryan Dorsey (center) with son Josey (right) Ryan Dorsey/Instagram

One day later, Dorsey opened up about his family, sharing in a 12-minute video on his Instagram about how Nickayla has been supporting him and Josey in the wake of tragedy.

Reflecting on the aftermath of Rivera's death, Dorsey called himself ″lucky″ to ″have family on both sides who support and who have helped out tremendously″ during this difficult time.

″And to have a young woman who is his blood and tití, who is willing to put her life on hold and sacrifice things, uproot her situation for the betterment of your child so when you put your child to bed, you don’t always have to be alone with your thoughts,″ he continued.

In his video, Dorsey also revealed that he ″probably lost a little over 20 pounds" in recent months.