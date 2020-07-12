Naya Rivera's Ex-Husband Ryan Dorsey Makes Emotional Visit to Lake Piru as Search for Actress Continues

Naya Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey visited the lake in California where the 33-year-old actress disappeared on July 8 during a boat trip with their 4-year-old son Josey.

Dorsey, who was married to the former Glee star from 2014 to 2018, was spotted at Lake Piru on Sunday as authorities continue to search for Rivera.

Dorsey, 36, ventured into the water with Rivera's family, including her father George, who first arrived at the lake several days prior, as seen in a photo obtained by TMZ.

Although Dorsey has not yet made an official statement about his ex-wife's disappearance, a source told PEOPLE that Rivera's loved ones are in "disbelief."

“Nobody has heard anything," said the source. "Everybody is in a wait-and-see pattern and trying to figure out exactly what happened.”

Rivera was presumed dead on July 9, one day after her son Josey was found alone on a pontoon boat at Lake Piru, where they had been swimming the day before.

Authorities said Josey was "in good health" despite his mother's disappearance and was reunited with Dorsey. The toddler told investigators that his mother never got back into the boat after they had been in the water, according to a press release.

Authorities shared video footage on July 10 from their underwater search for Rivera, which highlighted the low visibility on the floor of the lake.

"Unfortunately, they did not locate Naya Rivera. They are still searching," Ventura County Sheriff's Office Captain Eric Buschow told reporters at a press conference. "We don’t know if she’s going to be found five minutes from now or five days from now."

On Saturday, a spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE that Rivera's family members came to Lake Piru after the actress went missing.

"Naya's mother and brother have been at the lake every day since Naya disappeared. They have been in constant contact with the Sheriff's Office and involved in the search. On Saturday morning, they joined the search on a sheriff's boat," a source told PEOPLE.

On Sunday, Sgt. Shannon King confirmed to PEOPLE that investigators will be continuing to search for Rivera in the area “at least through Tuesday.”