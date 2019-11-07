Naya Rivera Says 'Of Course' She Would Do a Glee Reunion Show, Predicts Santana Is a 'Single Mom'

Calling all Gleeks: Naya Rivera is totally down for a Glee reunion.

Rivera, who played Santana Lopez on the hit Fox musical series, weighed in on the possibility of bringing the show back in some capacity while speaking to reporters at the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Luncheon at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

“I don’t know, but [creator] Ryan Murphy is a genius,” she said. “I am sure that he would find some way to do it if he wanted to.”

Asked if she would be willing to participate, Rivera, 32, said “of course.”

“I would love to see what Santana has been up to,” she said with a laugh. “She’s probably a real estate agent and a single mom, somehow, but still a lesbian.”

In May, Rivera reflected on the 10-year anniversary of the show’s premiere with a lengthy post on Instagram, saying she was “so blessed” to have been a part of it.

“I’ve made lifelong friends, grew in my craft, and made some of the most beautiful memories because of Glee,” she wrote. “I will always be grateful to @20thcenturyfox, @mrrpmurphy, @bradfalchuk, Dana Walden, and Gary Newman for believing in my talents and giving me the opportunity to share them with the world.”

“I love all of our fans who are beyond amazing and saw a little piece of themselves in each one of the characters,” she added. “Being a part of something special makes you special and Glee will always have a special place in my heart.”

Ahead of the anniversary, Matthew Morrison, who played glee club director Will Schuester, told PEOPLE that while he has “very fond memories” of the show, he probably wouldn’t be on board with a TV remake — but a concert could be a different story.

“I feel like it had its moment right at the right time, and now it’s on Netflix so a whole new generation is starting to watch it,” he explained. “I would totally be interested in doing a reunion concert, where we can do this awesome night for some great foundation.”

Glee ran for six seasons from 2009 to 2015.