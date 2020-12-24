How Naya Rivera's Mom is Paying Tribute to the Glee Star During Christmas: 'Wish You Were Here'

Nearly six months after Naya Rivera's death at 33, the Glee star's family is paying tribute to her in a special way during her favorite holiday.

On Thursday, Rivera's mother, Yolanda Previtire, shared photos exclusively with PEOPLE of three different Christmas trees — all of which are decorated in Rivera's honor — and made a meaningful promise to her 5-year-old grandson, Josey Hollis.

"Christmas is Naya's favorite holiday and we are just shy of six months without my beloved daughter," Previtire said in a statement to PEOPLE. "She loved to decorate and always put up three trees for Christmas. I loved seeing the way she lit up around this time and I know we all miss her."

"With so many people suffering right now, I wish that she could be here to help bring joy to those who loved her," she added. "With that in mind, I wanted to share Naya’s trees with her friends, family and fans and all those who have reached out to us and who have shared our pain."

Previtire then went on to share a promise she made to her young grandson.

"I also wanted to share my promise to Josey: As long as I have breath in my body I will always put up Naya’s Christmas trees for the holiday season," she said. "The pink one, the pencil one, and the big snowy one that you helped decorate so beautifully!! I promise there will always be a gift under each one of mommy’s trees in honor of her love for you, this holiday, and to commemorate the joy she brought to so many people. "

"All my love, Yolanda Previtire," she signed the statement.

Ryan Dorsey, who shares his 5-year-old son with his late ex Rivera, has been keeping Rivera's memory alive in his own special ways as well.

"Ryan is very much about keeping Naya's memory alive. He often tells Josey, 'Mommy would have liked that,' " a source previously told PEOPLE.

As a way to keep her close to their hearts, Dorsey and 5-year-old Josey "look at pictures together and Ryan reminds Josey about all the fun that he had with his mom. Ryan is very focused on being the best dad," said the source. "He is doing a great job."

On July 13, Rivera's body was found in Lake Piru in Ventura County, California — five days after she disappeared during the boat excursion. The Glee star's cause of death was ruled as drowning and the manner of death was determined to be an accident. She was laid to rest on July 24.

Following her death, Rivera's sister, Nickayla, moved in with Dorsey and Josey to help care for her young nephew.

"Along with Nickayla and both of their families, Ryan works hard at making things the best possible for Josey. They are getting ready for Christmas now," a source told PEOPLE of Dorsey and Nickayla earlier this month. "Ryan and Josey have been decorating."

Dorsey also shared a sweet photo documenting their father-son Christmas preparations.

After sharing a video of the pair picking up their Christmas tree — and jamming out to some holiday tunes in the car — Dorsey, 37, got a little help from his boy when it came to the decorations.

In a touching snapshot, Dorsey held Josey in his arms, helping his son place a star on the very top of the tree.