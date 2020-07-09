Dive Teams Continue Search for Missing Glee Actress Naya Rivera in Lake

Naya Rivera was reported missing on Wednesday after an outing to Lake Piru with her son

The search for Naya Rivera continues after the star disappeared during a trip with her young son to a California lake.

The Ventura County Police Department has deployed several dive teams to continue to search for Rivera, who was reported missing on Wednesday after an outing to the local Lake Piru. The police said the lake will remain closed to the public for the duration of the search.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The search for Naya Rivera will continue this morning at Lake Piru. The lake will be closed to the public while search operations continue," the police department tweeted early Thursday. "Dive teams from throughout the region will be assisting us through mutual aid."

Image zoom Naya Rivera Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

On Wednesday, the Glee alumna, 33, and her son Josey Dorsey, 4, rented a pontoon boat on the lake and were swimming in the water. When the boat became overdue for return after its three-hour rental, staff at the lake found it at the north side of the water with her sleeping son aboard, but not Rivera.

A search-and-rescue operation was immediately undertaken at the lake, but she was not found, according to Fillmore Police Department.

Image zoom Naya Rivera and her son Josey

According to KNBC, Josey was wearing his lifejacket when he was found asleep on the boat. An adult lifejacket, believed to be the one provided to Rivera, was still on the boat. "This is considered to be a horrible accident," a Ventura County Sheriff's Department spokesperson told the outlet, adding that no foul play was suspected.

The day before she went missing, the actress shared a photo of herself and her son on Instagram, captioning it "just the two of us."