Naya Rivera Missing After 4-Year-Old Son Found Alone in a Boat on California Lake

On Wednesday, the Glee star, 33, was reported missing after a trip to Lake Piru in Ventura County, California

Naya Rivera is missing after a trip to a California lake, Fillmore Police Department confirms to PEOPLE.

On Wednesday, the Glee star, 33, was reported missing after a trip to Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. The actress and her 4-year-old son, Josey Dorsey, rented a pontoon boat and were swimming in the water. After the boat was overdue for return after the three-hour rental, staff at the lake found it at the north side of the body of water with her sleeping son aboard, but not Rivera.

A search-and-rescue operation was undertaken at the lake, but she was not found, according to Fillmore Police Department. Authorities suspended the search for the night, but plan to resume on Thursday.

"The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles," the Ventura County Sheriff's Department tweeted at 10:39 pm PST. "SAR operation will continue at first light."

According to NBC Los Angeles, Josey was wearing his lifejacket when he was found asleep on the boat. An adult lifejacket, believed to be the one provided to Rivera, was still on the boat.

"This is considered to be a horrible accident," Ventura County Sheriff's Department officials told NBC Los Angeles. No foul play was suspected, authorities told the outlet.

The day before she went missing, the actress shared a photo of herself and her son on Instagram captioning it "just the two of us."

On July 2, Rivera took to social media to remind fans that "tomorrow is not promised."

"no matter the year, circumstance, or strifes every day you're alive is a blessing," she wrote on Instagram. "make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised."

The mother of one, who founded the gender-neutral kids’ lifestyle brand JOJO&IZZY, previously told PEOPLE in September 2018 that her motivation for her business venture was entirely Josey.

“First and foremost, everything I do is for Josey. He’s at the best age! He’s talking so much and [he’s] so cool, kind and sweet,” Rivera said of her child, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey.