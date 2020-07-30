The Glee actress' body was found in Lake Piru on July 13 — five days after she disappeared during a boating trip with her 4-year-old son

Naya Rivera has been laid to rest.

The Glee star was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on July 24, according to her death certificate, which was obtained by PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The document, filed in Ventura County, California, confirms that Rivera's cause of death was "drowning" and states that she died within a manner of "[minutes]."

It also notes that there were no other significant conditions that contributed to her death.

Rivera was confirmed dead at age 33 on July 13 — five days after she disappeared during a trip to Ventura County's Lake Piru. She was reported missing after renting a pontoon boat with her 4-year-old son, Josey Dorsey.

Image zoom Naya Rivera Michael Tran/FilmMagic

When the boat became overdue for return after its three-hour rental, staff found it at the north side of the lake, with Josey wearing a life jacket, sleeping alone on board. An adult life jacket, believed to be the one provided to Rivera, was still on the boat.

After Josey was found, he told investigators that he and his mother had been swimming in the lake, and he got back in the boat, but she did not.

Image zoom Naya Rivera and son Josey CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

One day later, police announced she was presumed dead, maintaining they considered her disappearance to be "a horrible accident."

On July 14, the Ventura County Medical Examiner announced that an autopsy had been conducted and revealed Rivera's cause of death as drowning and the manner of her death was an accident.

Image zoom Naya Rivera David Buchan/Shutterstock

Following her death, Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, with whom she shared Josey, broke his silence by sharing a heartbreaking tribute to the late actress.

"This is so unfair...there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts. I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it. You were just here... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair," Dorsey wrote on Instagram and Twitter, along with a photo of Rivera and their son Josey.

Image zoom Ryan Dorsey and Naya Rivera with son Josey Ryan Dorsey/Instagram

"I don't know what to say... I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for. I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: 'Ryan can you stop snap chatting!' Haha. I'm glad I didn't listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up," the father of one continued.

Image zoom Ryan Dorsey and Naya Rivera Matt Baron/Shutterstock

"Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He'll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep," said Dorsey, who was married to Rivera from 2014 to 2018.