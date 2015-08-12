The Glee star took to Twitter to deny rumors she copied the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star

Naya Rivera Slams 'Stupid Assumptions' She Purposely Released Naked Pregnancy Photo on the Same Day as Kim Kardashian West

Naya Rivera took to Twitter on Tuesday to slam rumors that she posted her own naked pregnancy photo on the same day as Kim Kardashian West posted hers.

“I chose to share pregnancy photos because I think this is a very beautiful and special time in my life,” she wrote. “Media outlets know that when you give your photos and an interview to run a story you never get a choice as to when it runs.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“So trying to make an assumption out of nothing based on stupid assumptions is awful. Such a shame,” the Glee star continued. “Especially when it comes to a woman and her beautiful pregnancy journey.”

Rivera, 28, was photographed for Yahoo! Style and shared her nearly nude pregnancy photo on Tuesday just a few hours after Kardashian West, 34, posted a bold, naked mirror selfie showing off (and defending!) her growing bump on Instagram.

This isn’t the first time Rivera and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star have experienced some social media drama.

After Kardashian West posed completely nude for a Paper magazine shoot in November 2014, a screenshot shows that Rivera reportedly commented on the photo: “I normally don’t. But you’re someone’s mother.”

RELATED VIDEO: The One Workout Move You Have to Do to Get Kim Kardashian’s Second Most Famous Asset