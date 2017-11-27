Naya Rivera Hit Ryan Dorsey in the Head While Taking Their Son for a Walk, Police Say

New details have emerged about Naya Rivera’s arrest in West Virginia.

The Glee star was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery after she allegedly hit husband Ryan Dorsey while taking their son for a walk, according to a criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE.

In the document, a Charleston police deputy said that after he arrived on the scene Saturday around 9:33 p.m., Dorsey said that his wife “had struck him in the head and the bottom lip while the two were taking their child for a walk down the street.”

“Ryan provided me with a cell phone video recording of Ryan being struck by Naya. I then detained Naya and charged her with domestic battery,” the officer added.

Courtesy of Kanawha County Sheriff's Office

The police had previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Rivera, 30, had been arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery after an alleged altercation with Dorsey in in Kanawha County, West Virginia.

“While we will not release details of the incident beyond what is in the criminal complaint (charging document), we will say the two were arguing over their child,” Sgt. B.D. Humphreys of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office told PEOPLE Sunday afternoon, adding that Dorsey “did not require medical attention.”

Naya Rivera (left) and Ryan Dorsey Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Rivera married Dorsey — with whom she shares 2-year-old son Josey — three months after her engagement with Big Sean was called off. Dorsey, 34, and Rivera first dated in 2010 before going their separate ways while she starred on Glee.

Just over a year after tying the knot, Rivera announced that she and Dorsey were getting divorced.

“After much consideration, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” the couple told PEOPLE in a statement. “Our priority is and always will be our beautiful son that we share together. We will continue to be great co-parenting partners for him. We ask for respect and privacy for our family during this difficult time.”

Last month, however, Rivera briefly opened up to PEOPLE about reuniting with Dorsey, saying, “It is what it is, but I’m glad that my family is together” and adding that the reconciliation was a “personal decision.”