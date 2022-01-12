Heather Morris, Kevin McHale and more Glee stars honored Naya Rivera, who died in July 2020

Naya Rivera's Glee Costars Share Tributes on What Would've Been Her 35th Birthday: 'Miss You'

Naya Rivera's former Glee castmates are celebrating her on what would have been her 35th birthday.

On Wednesday, Rivera's friends and costars from the Fox hit shared tributes for the actress, who died in July 2020 at age 33. Rivera was beloved for portraying Santana Lopez on Glee, which aired from 2009 to 2015.

Heather Morris posted an old polaroid image of the pair, which she said she once considered never sharing publicly.

"Happy Birthday Nay," Morris, 34, wrote on her Instagram Story. "[I] thought about keeping this private and only for me, but it's one of the only personal photos I have of us."

The star, who played Brittany Pierce, added, "Miss you so much angel."

In Kevin McHale's tribute, he shared a throwback photo of Rivera. "Happy birthday, my little 🐝," the 33-year-old, who portrayed Artie Abrams, tweeted. "I miss you every single day."

Also, Jenna Ushkowitz, who played Tina Cohen-Chang, shared a black-and-white selfie of the pair on her Instagram Story. "Happy birthday Snixx," Ushkowitz, 35, wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

In July 2020, Rivera took her now-6-year-old son Josey — whom she shared with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey — to Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, where they rented a pontoon boat. After she didn't return the boat on time, staff later discovered the boat with Josey sleeping on board while in his life jacket.

The Step Up: High Water actress was missing for five days before her body was found.

While authorities were searching for Rivera, her Glee castmates gathered at the site where she went missing. Footage of the group captured them standing hand-in-hand while facing Lake Piru.

Rivera's death was later ruled an accidental drowning.

On Tuesday, Dorsey — who was married to Rivera from 2014 to 2018 — issued a statement to PEOPLE honoring the late star.

"She knew how willing Josey was to share his things but she'd be so proud to see how he'll give things he loves away to friends or donate them," said Dorsey, 38. "He has this unique literal laugh-out-LOUD cackle of laugh when he's watching TV that's kind of obnoxiously endearing like hers was, but his even more so. No matter your mood, it would make anyone smile if you heard it."