“I understand your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless and want to help," Morris wrote in a message to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office

Naya Rivera’s Glee Costar Heather Morris Says She Wants to ‘Help in Any Way’ with Search

Heather Morris hopes to take an active role in the recovery efforts to find her friend Naya Rivera.

As authorities shared on Saturday that their search was “winding down" for the night, but would resume Sunday morning, Morris, who played Rivera's love interest on the musical comedy series Glee, asked if there was any way that she could help.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“My name is Heather Morris, I'm Nayas close friend and co-worker, and I'm trying to conduct an on foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru,” she wrote on Twitter, in response to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

“I understand your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless and want to help in any way,” Morris, 33, added. “I have left a message with the department of Rescue and Air today, and I will call again tomorrow. Thank you.”

In the days since Rivera’s disappearance, Morris has continually called for prayers that the actress will be found soon.

"We need all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya back home to us. We need your love and light 🙏🙏" she wrote in one social media message.

Alongside another post, a video that depicted clouds moving in the sky, Morris simply shared the hashtag “Bring Naya Home.”

Image zoom Heather Morris and Naya Rivera

A spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE on Saturday that Rivera’s family members have visited the California lake where the actress, 33, went missing on the afternoon of July 8.

"Naya's mother and brother have been at the lake every day since Naya disappeared. They have been in constant contact with the Sheriff's Office and involved in the search,” a source told PEOPLE. “On Saturday morning, they joined the search on a sheriff's boat.”

RELATED VIDEO: Divers Search by Touch Underwater for Naya Rivera Due to Low Visibility: 'Kind of a Braille Search'

Rivera was presumed dead on Thursday, one day after her son Josey, 4, was found alone on a pontoon boat at Lake Piru, where they had been swimming.

Authorities have said that Josey is "in good health" and the child has since been reunited with his dad Ryan Dorsey, who is Rivera's ex-husband. The toddler told investigators that his mother never got back into the boat after they had been in the water, according to a press release.

Image zoom Naya Rivera and son Josey Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Documenting their underwater search for Rivera, authorities shared video footage of their efforts on Friday, which highlighted the low visibility on the floor of the lake.

"Unfortunately, they did not locate Naya Rivera. They are still searching," Ventura County Sheriff's Office Captain Eric Buschow told reporters at a Friday press conference. "We don’t know if she’s going to be found five minutes from now or five days from now."

Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Kevin Donoghue previously told PEOPLE that although the events that led to Rivera's disappearance are "still a mystery," there's no reason to suspect foul play or that Rivera was attempting suicide.