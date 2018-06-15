Glee's Naya Rivera Finalizes Divorce from Ryan Dorsey 6 Months After She Allegedly Assaulted Him

After filing for divorce twice, Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey are finally ex-wife and ex-husband.

The pair, who share 2½-year-old son Josey Hollis, finalized their divorce on Thursday, according to court documents obtained by The Blast. Rivera, 31, and Dorsey, 34, will share joint custody and have waived spousal support.

A rep for Dorsey declined to comment while reps for Rivera did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The two first started to date in 2010 and four years later, in July 2014, they surprised fans when PEOPLE exclusively confirmed they had tied the knot in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, just three months after the Glee alum broke off her engagement to rapper Big Sean.

However, Rivera had filed for divorce twice since they welcomed their child in September 2015.

Rivera first submitted paperwork in November 2016 to start the divorce process and ask for primary custody of Josey, with visitation rights for Dorsey. But in October 2017, their story took another turn when the mother of one revealed they planned to call off the divorce.

Then on Thanksgiving 2017, Rivera was arrested in West Virginia after Dorsey called 911 about her alleged “out of control” behavior and requested a police officer be dispatched to the scene. Dorsey told the officer that Rivera was “getting physical” and said that no weapons were present.

She was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery after she allegedly hit Dorsey while taking their son for a walk. Over a week after the incident, Rivera filed for divorce the second time on Dec. 5, citing irreconcilable differences and listed the separation date as Nov. 24.

In January, prosecuting attorney Charles Miller told PEOPLE Rivera’s charge was dismissed because Dorsey did not wish to press prosecution of her.