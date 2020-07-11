Naya Rivera's Family Members Visit Site of Glee Star's Disappearance as Recovery Search Continues

"The search for Naya Rivera continues at Lake Piru," the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday

Members of Naya Rivera’s family have visited the California lake, where the actress disappeared earlier this week.

A spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE on Saturday that family members have come to Lake Piru since the Glee star, 33, disappeared on Wednesday afternoon.

"Naya's mother and brother have been at the lake every day since Naya disappeared. They have been in constant contact with the Sheriff's Office and involved in the search. On Saturday morning, they joined the search on a sheriff's boat," a source tells PEOPLE.

On Saturday, ABC producer Anastasia Williams tweeted a photo of a man and woman at the dock. "@VENTURASHERIFF told press that this man and woman are Naya's mother and brother. Her mother is kneeling on the dock with her arms outstretched towards the water," the producer wrote on Twitter.

Authorities confirmed that they are continuing the search for Rivera. “The search for Naya Rivera continues at Lake Piru. We are being assisted by @TulareSheriff and @SLOSheriff. We will keep you posted of any updates,” they wrote in a social media post.

Hours earlier, authorities shared footage from their underwater search, which highlights the low visibility on the floor of the lake. Although sonar equipment has picked up several underwater images, none of the objects that have been detected are Rivera.

Naya Rivera David Buchan/Shutterstock

"Unfortunately, they did not locate Naya Rivera. They are still searching," Ventura County Sheriff's Office Captain Eric Buschow told reporters at a Friday press conference. "We don’t know if she’s going to be found five minutes from now or five days from now."

Rivera was presumed dead on Thursday, one day after her 4-year-old son Josey was found alone on a pontoon boat at Lake Piru, where they had been swimming on Wednesday.

Authorities have said that Josey was "in good health" despite his mother's disappearance and has since been reunited with his dad Ryan Dorsey, who is Rivera's ex-husband. The toddler told investigators that his mother never got back into the boat after they had been in the water, according to a press release.

Image zoom Naya Rivera and son Josey CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Kevin Donoghue told PEOPLE on Friday that although the events that led to Rivera's disappearance are "still a mystery," there is no reason to suspect foul play or that Rivera was attempting suicide.

"I think at some point in time we will find her," Donoghue said. "I will say that we are hopeful to find her. We want to bring peace and closure to the Rivera family. This is a tragic event."