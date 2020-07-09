Naya Rivera’s Ex-Husband Ryan Dorsey Seen with Son Josey as Police Search for Glee Star in Lake

Authorities announced Thursday that they have presumed Naya Rivera to be dead after she was reported missing during a trip to the lake with her son, who was found sleeping alone on board

As the search for Naya Rivera continues, her child has reunited with his father.

On Wednesday, the Glee actress, 33, was reported missing after a trip to Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. Rivera and her 4-year-old son, Josey — whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey — rented a pontoon boat and were swimming in the water. After the boat was overdue for return after the three-hour rental, staff at the lake found it at the north side of the body of water with Josey sleeping aboard. While a search-and-rescue operation was undertaken at the lake, it shifted one day later from a rescue mission to a recovery one, with Rivera presumed dead.

On Thursday, Dorsey, 36, was photographed leaving his home in Los Angeles. The Daily Mail then spotted him holding Josey. Earlier in the day, police said the boy "is in good health."

Dorsey and Rivera tied the knot in 2014 and were married for four years before finalizing their divorce in June 2018. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Rivera and Dorsey agreed to share joint custody of Josey and waived spousal support.

Their relationship was tumultuous at times. In 2017, after the couple had called off initial divorce proceedings, Rivera was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery after she allegedly hit Dorsey while taking their son for a walk. She filed for divorce again shortly after, and the charge was dismissed at Dorsey's request.

Although Dorsey has yet to make an official statement about his ex-wife's disappearance, a source told PEOPLE that her loved ones are in "disbelief."

“Nobody has heard anything," said the source, who was close to the actress during her time on Glee. "Everybody is in a wait-and-see pattern and trying to figure out exactly what happened.”

The source caught up with Rivera just a few weeks ago. "She seemed happy, busy ... just kind of living life," the source said.

According to police, Josey was wearing his lifejacket when he was found asleep on the boat. An adult life jacket, believed to be the one provided to Rivera, was still on the boat.

"There was an adult life jacket on the boat. But the one thing we don’t know we don’t know if that just meant it was hers or if that there was an extra life vest on the boat," Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Kevin Donoghue told PEOPLE on Thursday. "But seemingly if she was somehow incapacitated and she had a life jacket we would find her floating, clearly she is not."

"It is terrible. These are the things we just ... we hate responding to these calls because they are just sad stories ... you have this where we are searching ... we are searching so we can bring closure to the family and bring peace to the family but until then it is terrible," Donoghue added. "It is tragic."