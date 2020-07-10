Naya Rivera & Ryan Dorsey Agreed to Joint Custody of Son Josey 3 Months Before She Disappeared

Ryan Dorsey and Naya Rivera tied the knot in 2014 and were married for four years before finalizing their divorce in June 2018

Three months before Glee actress Naya Rivera disappeared during a lake trip with her son, she and ex-husband Ryan Dorsey agreed to joint physical custody of the little boy.

In a "stipulation and order modifying judgment re visitation," filed March 26 and obtained by PEOPLE, Rivera, 33, and Dorsey, 36, agreed to "share joint physical custody" of Josey, 4, including holidays and summer vacation.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The exes agreed to "an equal timeshare to be mutually agreed upon by the Parties consistent with the schedules of each Party and the minor child. ... The Parties shall also equally divide all holidays, vacation time, pupil-free days, and summer vacation. The Parties shall meet and confer to determine the holiday schedule. The Court reserves jurisdiction in the event of a dispute," the documents state.

"The Parties shall share joint physical custody of the minor child with [Rivera] having primary physical custody of the minor child. [Dorsey] shall be afforded frequent and meaningful custodial contact with the minor child according to" an outlined schedule, the documents read.

As for vacations, "every summer, [Rivera] and [Dorsey] shall each have two separate, seven night blocks of consecutive custody with Josey," the documents state. "This overrides the regular custodial schedule and may take place in LA or out of state. Vacations shall be inclusive of and not tacked onto a party's regular custodial time."

On Thursday, authorities announced that they have presumed Rivera to be dead and are focused on recovering her body from the lake.

The Step Up: High Water star was reported missing Wednesday after a trip to Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. Rivera and Josey rented a pontoon boat, but when she did not return it after the three-hour rental period, the staff at the lake found it at the north side of the body of water, with Josey alone and sleeping aboard.

Image zoom Naya Rivera and son Josey naya rivera/instagram

Following his discovery on the pontoon, the little boy told investigators that his mother did not get back in the boat after being in the lake.

"Rivera’s son told investigators that he and his mother had been swimming in the lake, and he got back in the boat, but Rivera did not," police announced Thursday. "Investigators believe Rivera drowned in what appears to be a tragic accident."

Speaking with PEOPLE about the incident, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kevin Donoghue said that the "little boy was interviewed and based on the information he provided we are confident she is still in the water."

A day after Rivera's disappearance, Josey's father Dorsey was photographed holding Josey. Earlier in the day, police said the boy "is in good health."

Dorsey and Rivera tied the knot in 2014 and were married for four years before finalizing their divorce in June 2018. According to court documents obtained by The Blast in 2018, Rivera and Dorsey agreed to share joint custody of Josey and waived spousal support.

Image zoom Ryan Dorsey and son Josey

Their relationship was tumultuous at times. In 2017, after the couple had called off initial divorce proceedings, Rivera was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery after she allegedly hit Dorsey while taking their son for a walk. She filed for divorce again shortly after, and the charge was dismissed at Dorsey's request.

Although Dorsey has yet to make an official statement about his ex-wife's disappearance, a source told PEOPLE that her loved ones are in "disbelief."

“Nobody has heard anything," said the source, who was close to the actress during her time on Glee. "Everybody is in a wait-and-see pattern and trying to figure out exactly what happened.”