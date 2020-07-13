The former Glee star was reported missing on Wednesday following an outing to Lake Piru with her young son

Glee 's Jane Lynch, Chris Colfer and More Pay Tribute to Naya Rivera: 'What a Force You Were'

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Naya Rivera.

The Glee star has been confirmed dead, five days after she was reported missing following an outing to Lake Piru with her and her ex-husband Ryan Dorsey's 4-year-old son Josey. Her body was discovered in the Southern California lake on Monday morning. She was 33.

In the wake of her death, stars flocked to social media to express their condolences and share their favorite memories of the actress.

"Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were," tweeted Jane Lynch, who played cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester on the Fox musical comedy. "Love and peace to your family."

Chris Colfer, who played Glee club member Kurt Hummel, posted a lengthy and poignant caption alongside an Instagram photo of the pair.

"How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post? How can you summarize a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone?" he wrote. "If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can’t. Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honor and a suit of armor. Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be. 💔 Sending all my love to her wonderful family and her beautiful son."

Image zoom Chris Colfer and Naya Rivera Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Added Josh Sussman (Jacob Ben Israel on Glee), "Naya, you will be missed so much." Sussman also paid tribute to another late Glee costar, Cory Monteith, who died of a drug overdose seven years ago today.

"naya rivera. didn’t realize the impact u had on my life growing up, being the first poc, lgbtq character i saw on screen," tweeted Bryana Aalaz, an actress on Netflix's Team Kaylie. "i grew up listening to u sing, being inspired by the girl on glee who looks like me & is unapologetically herself. you changed so many lives. rest easy angel.

Actor Nick Bolton said he was "heartbroken" by the news.

"Naya and I were acquaintances at best, but I am heartbroken," he wrote. "My favorite memory will always be dancing with her at @HeatherMorrisTV's wedding while she was pregnant with Josey. She was so happy. I know he was her world. Please pray for her family and friends. #RIPNayaRivera."

Tweeted Dwyane Wade, "Rest in Heaven."

Starz, Lionsgate issued a statement to PEOPLE saying: "Our hearts go out to Naya Rivera's family, especially her young child, in response to the tragic news of her passing." Rivera starred on YouTube's Step Up: High Water for two seasons, and season 3, simply titled Step Up, will air on Starz.

"She was a vibrant and luminous talent who will always remain a very special part of our 'Step Up' family. Her remarkable contributions to our industry created a lasting memory that will be carried forward by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her," the statement continued.

On July 8, Rivera and her son rented a pontoon boat at Lake Piru. When the boat became overdue for return after its three-hour rental, the staff at the lake found it at the north side of the water with the star's sleeping son aboard.

A search-and-rescue operation was immediately undertaken at the lake. A day later, authorities announced that Rivera was presumed dead as the search shifted from a rescue mission to a recovery one.

Authorities said Josey was "in good health" despite his mother's disappearance and had reunited with his father. The toddler told investigators that his mother never got back into the boat after they had been swimming in the water.