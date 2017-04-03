Does Hollywood have a new couple on its hands?

Naya Rivera and David Spade were spotted getting cozy in a hotel pool during a recent trip to Honolulu, in sultry photos that have sparked some serious romance rumors.

“They are good friends,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She was also there with her friends, he’s on a comedy tour with [Adam] Sandler and crew.”

Photos of the pair showed 30-year-old Rivera smiling wide and wrapping her arms around an equally joyful Spade, 52.

The stars met up in the Halekulani Hotel pool as Spade was in town along with Sandler and Rob Schneider for their Here Comes the Funny tour on Friday, Entertainment Tonight reported.

The two have been seeing each other for a few weeks but have been trying to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, E! News reported. They were spotted in January leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles after having dinner together.

Rivera seemed to address the dating rumors on her Instagram Story on Saturday, saying, “the Tooth Fairy and the Easter Bunny are for sure dating you guys, I just saw it.”

In November, Rivera filed for divorce from husband Ryan Dorsey. The couple wed in July 2014 just three months after the Glee actress’ engagement to rapper Big Sean was called off.

Rivera and Dorsey share a son, Josey Hollis.

Spade shares one child, an 8-year-old daughter named Harper, with 31-year-old Playboy model Jillian Grace.