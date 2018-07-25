Naya Rivera Performs Ex-Fiancé Big Sean's Tell-Off Song 'I Don't F— with You' on Lip Sync Battle

Take note, former flames: Naya Rivera is taking no prisoners.

The former Glee star, 31, publicly shaded ex-fiancé Big Sean by performing his hit rebuke single, “I Don’t F— With You,” allegedly written about the actress, on this week’s episode of Lip Sync Battle.

In a heated match with comedian and Get Out star Lil Rel Howery, 38, the star let loose with a no-holes-barred rendition of the song released in 2015 shortly after her split from the rapper, 30, which topped the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop chart.

“She went there!” exclaimed host LL Cool J.

“You took me by surprise with that one,” opponent Howery said to a laughing Rivera in the preview.

It’s certainly been a challenging year for the Set Up: High Water actress, who finalized her divorce from Ryan Dorsey, 35, in June 2018, a few months after she was arrested and charged with domestic battery following an alleged altercation with the Ray Donovan actor during their Thanksgiving break in West Virginia.

Though the charges were ultimately dropped, Rivera’s issues with Dorsey, with whom she shares a two-year-old son, Josey Hollis, dated back to 2016, when the actress first filed for divorce.

“After much consideration, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” the couple told PEOPLE in a statement at the time. “Our priority is and always will be our beautiful son that we share together. We will continue to be great co-parenting partners for him. We ask for respect and privacy for our family during this difficult time.”

Rivera, who filed for divorce a second time in December 2017, shocked fans with her surprise engagement to Dorsey in 2014, just three months after she and Big Sean had called off their romance.

The I Decided rapper hasn’t exactly kept his disdain for Rivera under wraps, publicly slamming the star after news of her arrest came out by tweeting a video of a little girl saying, “I told y’all n—–. I told y’all n—–. Y’all thought I was playing, but I told y’all n—–.”

Following the 2017 release of Rivera’s intimate tell-all memoir, Sorry Not Sorry, the rapper accused the star of sensationalism and deceit with his song “No More Interviews,” featuring the lyrics “And you know the funny thing about it is my ex wanna write a tell-all. F–ked up thing about it is she ain’t even tell all.”

Rivera’s Lip Sync Battle episode will air Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.